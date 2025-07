American Legion baseball: Schedule for state tournament

North Carolina State Tournament

Host: Cherryville Post 100

July 26-30

Saturday’s games

Game 1- Area 3 No. 2 Rowan County (26-9) vs. Area 4 No. 1 Asheville (25-2), 10 a.m.

Game 2- Area 2 No. 2 Wilmington (18-7) vs. Area 1 No. 1 Garner (22-3), 1 p.m.

Game 3- Area 1 No. 2 Pitt County (17-6) vs. Area 2 No. 1 Beulaville (12-4), 4 p.m.

Game 4- Area 4 No. 2 Cherryville (25-9) vs. Area 3 No. 1 Union County (20-7), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Game 5 — Loser 1 vs. Loser 3, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Loser 2 vs. Loser 4. 1 p.m.

Game 7 — Winner 1 vs. Winner 3, 4 p.m.

Game 8 — Winner 2 vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s games

Game 9 — Winner 6, vs. Loser 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 4 p.m.

Game 11 — Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Game 12 — Winner 9 vs. Loser 11, 4 p.m.

Game 13 — Winner 10 vs. Winner 11, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Game 14 — Winner 12, vs. Winner 13, 4 p.m.

Game 15, if needed, 7 p.m. .

Southeast Regional Tournament

Host: Randolph County Post 45

August 6-10

McCrary Park

Asheboro, NC

American Legion World Series

August 14-19

Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium

Shelby, NC