Salisbury announces $3.5 million purchase of historic Salisbury Depot Published 12:10 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

SALISBURY — Salisbury announced on Tuesday that it would be purchasing the historic Salisbury Depot from the Historic Salisbury Foundation for approximately $3.5 million. The purchase is an important step in a trio of projects, which include connection of rail service to Asheville, a second platform for the railroad and the city’s planned multimodal transportation hub.

Funding for the purchase and subsequent renovations and improvements of the building is coming from a variety of sources, with one of the largest being an $11.7 million grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, which provides for $3.2 million in site improvements and $8.5 million for the purchase and renovation of the depot. The city is also providing a local match of $320,000 and the state is providing approximately $1.7 million through the Strategic Transportation Improvements Program.

“This project reflects everything we value, including historic preservation, sustainability, access to opportunity and community investment,” Mayor Tamara Sheffield is quoted as saying in a release. “Through strong partnerships and grant support, we are returning the Depot to its original role as a gateway to Salisbury and creating a transportation system that meets the needs of a growing region.”

Projects that revolve around the depot include the construction of a second passenger platform and a pedestrian underpass at the site. The platform is a N.C. Department of Transportation project, with the state paying $16 million and Salisbury paying a local match of $780,000.

The site is also the centerpiece of the Western North Carolina Passenger Rail Restoration Project, a $665 million project that would connect Salisbury, and by extension Charlotte and Raleigh, to Asheville.

The city also plans to utilize the site as a multimodal transportation hub, restoring the depot’s Grand Hall as a public waiting area, expanding local and long-distance bus services, improving pedestrian and bicycle access and supporting last-mile transportation options such as Uber and Lyft. The city’s goal, as stated in the press release, is to better support train ridership and reduce single-occupancy vehicle use by improving access to other modes of transportation such as buses, bicycles and rideshare services.

The city is purchasing the building from HSF, who has owned it since it took it over in 1985 when it was in danger of demolition because the building was in poor condition due to lack of use. The foundation undertook a multimillion fundraising effort that allowed them to restore the building.

Ed Norvell, HSF president, said that the foundation plans to utilize the funding from the sale as well as the staff time previously spent maintaining and operating the building to better support historic properties throughout Salisbury and Rowan County, with a focus on its Revolving Fund program. Half of the $3.5 million will be immediately put into the revolving fund, he said.

More information on the purchase will be available in the full story in Thursday’s edition of the Salisbury Post.