Renovation projects move forward at Price of Freedom Museum; fundraiser established Published 12:10 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — Some new things are happening at the Price of Freedom Museum, located at 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove, and soon others will be able to see and enjoy the changes that are in the works.

Bobby Harrison, who serves as president of the museum’s board of trustees, said that the current renovation project being addressed involves work being done on the cafeteria building. This area, he pointed out, sets to the right of the main building if one is facing it.

It is there, he said, that the late Bobby Mault, who initially started displaying military items in his Mault Brothers Texaco Station that was on N.C. Hwy. 152/153. With a vision to have a museum, Mault was able to get a contract for the old Patterson School in 2004 and lease, remodel and open it as a military museum.

Harrison said that Mault and Frank Albright, who was co-founder of the museum, started in that building, working on it several hours at the time for about a year and a half after they got off work. The building had sat vacant from 1976 until 2004; therefore, it was in bad shape, requiring a new roof, painting and cleaning.

The memorabilia that had been on display in the service station had been moved to the cafeteria, said Harrison, which was intended to be a temporary location with plans to move them to the main building as time and funds permitted.

That was completed in 2006 and Mault had his first open house. People visited and learned of his vision and over the weeks and months that followed, Harrison said that donations came in to be displayed. Because of the large amount of them, he said they were never able to get around to taking things out of the building and now the main schoolhouse is pretty full as well because of the outpouring.

Harrison noted that he has expanded the board and this group of dedicated individuals has worked to renovate the main hallway, which he said has turned out very good, as well as having completed their insulation project. He said this has helped to keep the temperatures cooler in the building.

Now, they have turned their attention to renovating the cafeteria with the goal of turning it into a meeting space with a USO theme, as noted on their fundraising page.

This idea, Harrison said, was the ultimate goal that Mault had once he got the school. He wanted to have a meeting place as “he was always about doing things for the community.”

So far, he noted, they have taken lots of items off the walls and are planning to turn a storeroom there into a uniform storage area.

”It was amazing the stuff that we found in there,” said Harrison about that storeroom.

Having so many uniforms and needing a central place to put the uniforms brought about the decision to turn this room into such a space.

Another part of the renovation project involves the placement of many good photographs that have been collected into a central location as well.

He said they hope to be able to put many of these photographs in alphabetical order so that when people come to visit the museum, instead of searching into so many of the various classrooms, the pictures would be in a central place.

He did note that pictures that had come in with uniforms would remain together, but, he said, “we’re trying to get some order so that’s the project (we are) working on now.”

The air conditioning system, which is 30 years old, he said, will also have to be replaced, but the biggest thing on the renovation list is the addition of multiple panels to the exterior of the building, adding that he thought there were approximately 26 panels.

Harrison said that Miller Davis Agency is helping with their rebranding plus they have a new logo for the museum.

The panels will be set up at the company’s location and once this process is completed, they will be brought to the museum and installed all in one day. The panels will be attached to the existing white panels which are already there, he said.

Adding these panels, Harrison said, “is the most important thing now,” adding that they have been assured that they will be completed for the museum’s 9/11 event.

Because the installation is all exterior, he said it would not hinder the museum’s hours of operation.

A fundraising site has been set up for those wishing to help and make a donation to the museum for the various projects involved with the cafeteria, the air conditioning and panels. Harrison said that they are looking at approximately $10,000 for this fundraiser.

Donations can be given in multiple ways including going to their cafeteria renovation site at https://givebutter.com/Ci42c2

Harrison noted that if people want to donate by check, they can make them payable to the Price of Freedom Museum and mail them to him at 445 White Road, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125.

The museum is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations are tax deductible, he said.

He also encouraged people to visit their website at priceoffreedom.us and learn more about the museum as well as check out the video done by Jeff Smith with Carolina Airshots. In addition to an interview and tour with Harrison and footage of the inside of the museum, there is also aerial footage outside done by drones. He noted one area in particular to watch for on the video which includes the concrete section where the flags are placed that is in the shape of a B-2 bomber.

The museum is open on Sundays from 3-5 p.m. and by appointment by calling Harrison at 704-202-3301.

Admission and parking is free; however, donations will be accepted.