NBA: Hornets win summer league Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Staff report

LAS VEGAS — The Charlotte Hornets have won something.

The Hornets went undefeated (6-0) in the NBA Summer League, beating Sacramento 83-78 in Sunday’s championship game.

Charlotte has missed the playoffs 10 straight seasons, but the Hornets managed to generate some summer excitement. Kon Knueppel, the fourth overall draft pick by the Hornets after his freshman season at Duke, scored 21 points in the title game and was named MVP.

Charlotte (19-63 in 2024-25) finished the 10-day summer league with a 6-0 overall record.

Other standouts for Charlotte in the championship game were Ryan Kalkbrenner (15 points, 9 rebounds) and K.J. Simpson (11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists),.

Charlotte also won games against Utah, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Antonio and Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City game was in Saturday’s semifinals.