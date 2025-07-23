Man charged with possession of fully automatic weapon and drugs Published 12:05 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

SALISBURY — Following a drug raid at a residence on Old Mockville Road on July 1, investigators from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office subsequently have charged a man with the possession or manufacture of of a weapon of mass death or destruction.

According to Chief Deputy Jason Owens, the wording of the charge can be alarming because “there isn’t a specific charge for having an automatic weapon.”

Investigators explained that they are required to actually test the weapon to be sure it is fully automatic before making the charge, but it was confirmed, and on July 16, they arrest Adam Seth Anderson, 40, of 5520 Old Mocksville Road, charged him with possession or manufacture of a weapon of mass death or destruction, and he is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Initially, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit went to Anderson’s residence July 1 to serve a search warrant. During that initial search, multiple firearms were located along with several narcotics.

Upon further examination, investigators determined one of the guns was fully automatic, which initiated the weapons charge.

When deputies returned to serve that arrest warrant, investigators observed evidence of additional criminal activity. A subsequent search warrant was obtained and executed.

During the second search, detectives located approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of fentanyl, and 1.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the premises.

As a result of those findings, Anderson was additionally charged with trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the use and sale of controlled substances, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the continued enforcement of drug and weapons laws to ensure the safety of the community.