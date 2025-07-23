Makson Inc. hosts cruise in to support sick employee Published 12:07 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

SALISBURY — Speedway Boulevard in Salisbury will be abuzz with activity on Saturday for a cause the owners of Makson wish they weren’t having to observe.

Makson Incorporated owner David Eller said on Tuesday that they are holding a cruise-in event to support longtime friend and employee Johnny Earnhardt, who was recently diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic, liver and stomach cancer.

Eller and Earnhardt have known each other since grade school.

“I met Johnny when I first went to middle school at Erwin,” Eller said. “We played football and baseball together all the way through middle and high school.”

Earnhardt used to own Granite Tire in Granite Quarry but after he sold it, Makson proved a great next step.

“When he sold it, he came to work for us in our fleet management side,” Eller said. “He has been with us going on 10 years.”

According to Eller, Earnhardt went to the doctor over some stomach discomfort and was transferred to the hospital. He was later formally diagnosed with cancer.

“We are just trying to make sure his medical bills are covered and he can get what treatment he needs,” Eller said.

It’s been a bit of a community effort since announcing the event. Food Lion donated bread and Cheerwine donated refreshments.

“We have sold 350 chicken plates,” Eller said. “We are going to have food available, like hamburgers and hot dogs.”

Most exciting for attendees will be the various celebrity vehicles on hand during the event.

“We are going to have some very cool cars and vehicles, folks,” Makson’s Facebook page said. “Check it out. We’ll have Lightning McQueen himself, The Munsters’ Dragula, the Boothill Express and everyone’s favorite, the Classic Batmobile & Batcopter.”

Lexington’s own Muddy Creek Revival will be performing a concert as well. Eller indicated that if the event goes well, they might consider having similar events in the future to help out others who might be struggling.

The event is Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Speedway Boulevard. Eller said that anyone interested in participating or chipping in is encouraged to ping Makson on social media.