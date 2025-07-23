Incidents — July 23 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Salisbury Police reports

• A theft of a truck from Wiltshire Road reportedly occurred between 9:30 p.m. July 20 and 7:56 a.m. July 21.

• Property damage from a hit and run on North Long Street at East Liberty Street reportedly occurred about 11:23 a.m. July 21.

• A larceny from North Long Street reportedly occurred between 1:10 p.m. July 10 and 1:15 p.m. July 14 and was reported July 21. Total estimated loss was $100.

• A credit card fraud on Caldwell Street reportedly occurred about 3:51 p.m. July 4 and was reported July 21. There were two separate incidents, one with a total loss of $172 and a second with a loss of $305.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Dove Meadow Drive reportedly occurred bletlween 5 and 10 p.m. July 22. Total estimated loss was $700.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Smith Road, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between midnight and 11:13 a.m. July 20.