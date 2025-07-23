High school basketball: Andrews named Peach Jam MVP Published 9:01 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Staff report

AUGUSTA, Ga. — JJ Andrews was named Most Valuable Player of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam after leading Brad Beal Elite to its second straight tournament championship.

Andrews averaged 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals in eight tournament games.

Andrews is the son of South Rowan graduate and Salisbury-Rowan Hall of Famer Janetta Heggins Andrews and former NFL lineman Shawn Andrews.

Andrews, a 6-foot-6 wing from Little Rock, is ranked No. 20 nationally in the class of 2026. He is committed to Arkansas.