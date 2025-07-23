Board of Elections sworn in after appointment mix-up Published 12:08 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

SALISBURY — When the N.C. State Board of Elections make its appointments to the Rowan County Board of Elections, it almost always follows the recommendations from local party officials. This year represented a bit of a mix-up, as the state appointed longtime board member John Hudson despite him not being recommended by Rowan County Democratic chair Geoffrey Hoy.

Hoy said that when he heard the news, he reached out to N.C. Democratic Party officials who in turn began working with the NCSBE on how to make the change between Hudson and Kenneth Stutts, who was Hoy’s nomination along with Catrelia Hunter.

The appointments come in the wake of a court decision blocking Governor Josh Stein’s lawsuit against the N.C. state legislature’s law moving control over appointments to the board over to the state auditor’s office. Because the governor is a Democrat and State Auditor Dave Boliek is a Republican, the majority on the five-member board followed.

Hoy said that he followed the court case along with the Democratic board members and other members of the party, culminating in the discussion about what to do when the majority changed. Hoy said that Hudson offered to step back, ending his time on the board after almost 30 years as a member.

The board approved the change from Hudson to Stutts on Monday, but some procedural finesse was required to make it happen. Hudson denied the appointment, effectively resigning, and Hoy submitted Stutts in another nomination with Elia Gegorek as the alternate.

Stutts and Hunter were sworn in along with Republican board members Dwight “Dave” Collins, Elaine Hewitt and John Leatherman. Hewitt and Leatherman are new appointees, replacing Hudson and Republican Lutricia Cain. Collins was appointed as the chairman.

The county board of elections makes the decisions on local issues, such as the appointment of the county board of elections director, the early voting schedules, the locations of polling places and deciding whether to accept provisional ballots.