Regina Dancy: What will you choose: Chaos or community? Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Regina Dancy

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. titled his fourth and final book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community.” If you have not read it, I strongly encourage you to do so. Although King authored the book more than 58 years ago, it could still serve as a road map for moving this country forward into a more inclusive, welcoming and equitable place for all of humanity.

Dr. King shared his thoughts for how America’s future should include better jobs with higher wages, decent housing and quality education for all children. He highlighted the chaos that comes forth from laws and policies that seek to divide and separate people from each other based on race, gender, religion and socioeconomic status. In this book Dr. King introduced the “moral fusion movement” which entails uniting across all demographics to bring about the “liberty and justice for all” as opposed to moving forward in chaos.

Moral fusion movements involve acknowledging the inequities people and/or groups experience daily and making the commitment to stand in solidarity against them. They work to bring about policy change from unjust laws politicians implement and just laws they refuse to bring forth. Moral fusion movements promote working for equal access and justice and refusing to let differences divide them.

Donald Trump signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill” on July 4, 2025. When fully implemented, the question Dr. King posed will prove to be more important than ever. Just as a reminder, to give a permanent tax cut to the top one percent, here are five things that will become more expensive:

Groceries — approximately 40 million people will see an increase due to the cuts made to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

Medical care — approximately 17 million people will lose insurance they currently receive through Medicaid and be forced to decide if they can afford to visit a doctor.

Health insurance — employer health insurance premium increases for 2026 and beyond can be 40-70 percent more due to the new law.

Prescription drugs — the new law will provide $5 billion to drug companies and will no longer require Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices.

Utilities — the new law reverses positive impacts implemented from clean energy deals and will cause utility bills to increase across the board.

Congress did what they did. The president signed the bill into law. Now, what will we do? How will we respond? What will you choose: Chaos or community? Will you be involved with functioning in the chaos or choosing to work together in community for the good of everyone? People will need assistance to survive. Jesus shared how we are to care for one another (especially those who are in need). Matthew 25:35-36, 40 reads, “for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me (see Isaiah 58.7 Ezekiel 18:7), I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me. And the king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me.’” (NRSVUE). Churches I attended had a motto: “Enter to worship. Depart to serve.” Can this be the type of service Jesus referenced?

Is it possible to imagine churches coming together linking hands with non-profits and community organizations to work together in tandem to fill the gap from the dissolved or reduced social programs? Can community members unite to generate mutual aid to assist our neighbors? Is it possible to establish free clinics where medical professionals will commit to volunteering their time to provide services to people who lose their Medicaid or employer-based insurance? Will retired teachers volunteer their time and instruct children who are no longer able to attend head start, pre-K, or after school care? Hopefully, interested parties will come together and start the conversations that will be necessary to help with caring for those who will be in need. What will you choose: Chaos or Community? I hope we will all choose community.

Rev. Dr. Regina Dancy is an ordained minister of 28 years who believes in following the way of Christ.