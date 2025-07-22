“These are not extras” — KCS responds to federal funding freeze Published 12:09 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

(Editor’s note: The U.S. Department of Education reportedly notified the N.C. Department of Public Instruction that it would be releasing nearly $36 million for after-school and summer programs.)

KANNAPOLIS — An announced funding freeze for public education at the 11th hour last month left school districts around the country concerned about looming budgetary shortfalls.

Every single school district in North Carolina will be impacted. The extent of those impacts is based on the size of the school districts. According to information from the North Carolina Association of Educators, Kannapolis City School’s frozen funding is $441,623.

“The federal funding freeze is significantly impacting Kannapolis City Schools, with a projected loss of approximately half a million dollars,” the district released in a statement. “These cuts jeopardize key programs and supports that are essential to the success, safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

According to the KCS district statement the affected areas include:

Support for new teachers and principals through mentoring and professional development

Academic interventions and tools that help us identify and address student learning gaps

Family engagement efforts that connect schools with caregivers and communities

Safety initiatives that ensure secure learning environments for every student

“These are not extras — they are critical components of a strong educational system,” the district’s statement said. “We strongly advocate for restoring this funding to ensure our schools remain safe, effective and equitable for all students.”

The NCAE last week voiced strong support for N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s decision to join a multi-state lawsuit against the federal government over the freeze of more than $6 billion in public school funding, $165 million of which was directed to N.C. public schools.

According to the NCAE, the freeze, which was announced with no prior warning on June 30 — just one day before the scheduled July 1 distribution — “left state education agencies in limbo, with no clear timeline for when the funds will be released or if they will be rescinded entirely.”

The announcement comes at a time when schools are preparing for classes to return for the fall semester.

“The freeze has created uncertainty as many districts try to figure out how or if they will be able to weather the loss of these funds,” the NCAE said. “The U.S. Department of Education has stated that the funds are under review to determine whether they align with the current administration’s policy priorities.”

Speaking out in opposition to the funding freeze, NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said, “At a time when our public schools are already critically underfunded, we need these resources now more than ever. This funding is vital to ensuring North Carolina’s 1.5 million public school students have qualified educators in the classroom and access to the tools they need not just to succeed in school, but to thrive in life. Without it, we are once again asking schools and educators to do more with less.”

Without the financial support, North Carolina could face the loss of more than 1,000 teaching positions — further worsening the state’s teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

Similarly, Rowan-Salisbury Schools is slated to lose $1.5 million as a result of the move. RSS Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers told the Post last week: “Our RSS team has worked to examine the people and resources impacted by the federal funds frozen on June 30. The freezing of these funds, plus the potential loss of state low-wealth funding due to the increased local tax property values, and the lack of a current state budget, could cause some critical decisions to be made to prioritize immediate needs.”