SouthernScape announces lineup for debut downtown Kannapolis music festival Published 12:05 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — SouthernScape Music Festival has announced the artist lineup for its inaugural festival, set to transform downtown Kannapolis on Oct. 24-25 into a two-day celebration of music, community and Carolina spirit.

“The inaugural event promises an unforgettable weekend blending country, pop and rock performances across two vibrant stages,” said a press release about the festival.

Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate with multi-platinum selling country music hitmaker Tyler Hubbard, the electrifying sounds of Grammy award winners, Switchfoot, known for hits like “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move;” the powerhouse vocals of Lauren Alaina, platinum selling country star and American Idol alum; and the legendary alt-rock energy of Better Than Ezra.

Adding to the excitement, SouthernScape will also feature local fan favorites Caroline Keller and Josh Sanders, bringing a homegrown touch to the lineup.

Rounding out the lineup are standout artists including LANCO, Emily Ann Roberts, Chris Taylor & The Rumor, Ryan Perry, Modern Moxie, Landon Cline, Gump Fiction, Sofie Lynn, The Phoebes, Nathan Angelo and Braden Hull.