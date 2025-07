Paw Pals — July 22 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Elsa 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Roxy

Dog: Elsa (A145828)

Stray

Female

One year 6 months old

Heartworm Negative

Been at the shelter since July 15

Afraid at first but warms up quickly.

Cat: Roxy (A145552)

Female

Two years old

Owner Surrendered due to having too many

Been at the shelter since June 24

Sweet playful kitty!