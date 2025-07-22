Minor league baseball roundup: Love’s comeback continues Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Staff report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) is having a terrific season in Springfield, Mo., as a relief pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team.

Love is 4-0 with two saves and a 2.20 ERA. He’s pitched in 25 games and has finished nine.

He’s struck out 33 in 32.3 innings. His walk rate (21) is a little high, but he’s been very hard to hit. He’s allowed only 16 hits and one home run all season.

The Cardinals haven’t used him for more than 40 pitches in an outing. He usually pitches one inning.

Love, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound right-hander, had a great season for UNC as a reliever in 2019 and had shined as a starter in 2021.

A third-r0und pick by the Cardinals in 2021, Love dropped off the radar for a while after an injury that was followed by Tommy John surgery.

The Cardinals used him as a starter for their Peoria farm team in 2022. He struck out 151 batters in 125.2 innings, but his other numbers weren’t great. He was making a transition back to relief pitching in 2023 when he was injured. He missed most of the 2023 season and all of 2024 before returning to action this year. He’s 26 now, but he still has plenty of time to make it to the big leagues.

•••

Owen White (Carson) is 0-7 with a 5.72 ERA, 47 strikeouts and 34 walks, for Charlotte. He hasn’t pitched since July 10.

•••

Cobb Hightower (East Rowan) is batting .210 for the Class-A Lake Elsinore Storm, although the 20-year-old is still No. 6 on the San Diego Padres prospects list because there are quite a few positives beyond the batting average. Hightower likes to swing the bat, but he has more walks (27) than strikeouts (25). He’s scored 26 runs in 33 games. He’s handled shortstop well, making four errors in 272 innings.

•••

No turnaround yet for Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury, UNC), who is having a rough season for the High-Class A Aberdeen Iron Birds that has dropped the 2024 No. 1 draft pick off the Baltimore Orioles top 10 prospects list.

Honeycutt is batting .172 with a .295 OBP, with both numbers trending downward. He has three homers, four triples, nine doubles and 19 RBIs. He’s drawn 45 walks and scored 32 runs, but he’s struck out 131 times in 325 plate appearances. He struck out five times in a row on July 19.

Honeycutt has played center field, left field and right field, but mostly center. He’s played well in the outfield, with several assists. He is 24 for 27 on steals and has yet to ground into a double play.

Honeycutt is 22, so there’s plenty of time to turn things around at the plate.

•••

Dylan Driver (Carson, Catawba) is batting .232 in 27 games with the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League. Driver has one homer. He’s scored 15 runs and knocked in nine. He plays center field for the Titans.