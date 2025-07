Local golf: Honeycutt ties for 10th in major event Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Staff report

ARCHDALE — Ryan Honeycutt tied for 10th in the North Carolina Junior Boys Championship conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association.

Honeycutt shot a first-round 69 on the Holly Ridge Golf Links and was tied for the lead, but he shot 76 in the second round.

Honeycutt finished 1-over and was six shots behind Jackson Phipps, a Raleigh golfer who shot rounds of 69 and 70 to finish 5-under.