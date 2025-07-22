Letter: New list, same ol’ story Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

I like Trump, I dont love him. I liked Clinton, did not love him. I served under Carter and Reagan. Carter was just as Biden was, a empty suit being pulled by strings from others. Funny now Epstein list is in news. Didn’t matter he was murdered and no video, employees who were distracted. Or so the media says. But now we are told to worry about a Lolita list. Guess who is on the so called list. Huge political contributors to both parties. No one wins if the list is exposed. Not the left or the right. So no one will ever know. Its all to distract us from other real issues. Within two years of Mr. Trump leaving office, you will see the so called stars and other political figures hanging with the president, getting their pictures made with him. Folks wake up — it’s not left vs. right. It’s us against them. As from the beginning of our great nation. The rich make the rules us commoners must follow. Only thing keeping them from the real overreach is we commoners own a lot of guns. I hope Mr. President continues to work for all Americans as he has and will continue to. I like him better than the Biden destruction machine that caused so much damage. But one final thing to remember is, left wing, right wing, it’s still the same damn bird.

— Grant Eagle

Concord