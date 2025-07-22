Letter: Just say no

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Post Letters

Trump should change his party’s name to the Republican’t Party. Nobody in his cabinet can have an independent thought or form an opinion of their own; and total blind loyalty to their master is the only way they can get the job. The only hope for the elephants in the Senate of re-election is to vote for confirmation of any and all unqualified morons the idiot-in chief sends their way. The majority in the House is bound to vote for a trainwreck of a bill, even if they don’t read it. Take it from a long-gone member of your party, Nancy Reagan. Just say no!

Just one last thing, a question. How can you defame a person who has the unmitigated gall to nominate Evil Bovine for a lifetime appointment to a Federal Court judgeship? A person who has been convicted of 34 felonies, been found liable for sexually abusing a woman; and ordered to pay $5 million. By the way, defame means to smear someone’s good character and/or reputation. Neither of which Donnie has. Thank you WSJ for standing up to the wannabe King.

— Richard Evans
Spencer

