Letter: Just say no Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Trump should change his party’s name to the Republican’t Party. Nobody in his cabinet can have an independent thought or form an opinion of their own; and total blind loyalty to their master is the only way they can get the job. The only hope for the elephants in the Senate of re-election is to vote for confirmation of any and all unqualified morons the idiot-in chief sends their way. The majority in the House is bound to vote for a trainwreck of a bill, even if they don’t read it. Take it from a long-gone member of your party, Nancy Reagan. Just say no!

Just one last thing, a question. How can you defame a person who has the unmitigated gall to nominate Evil Bovine for a lifetime appointment to a Federal Court judgeship? A person who has been convicted of 34 felonies, been found liable for sexually abusing a woman; and ordered to pay $5 million. By the way, defame means to smear someone’s good character and/or reputation. Neither of which Donnie has. Thank you WSJ for standing up to the wannabe King.

— Richard Evans

Spencer