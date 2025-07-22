Keeping the dream alive: Salisbury-Rowan Youth Choir registration available Published 12:07 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Having always enjoyed music, Destiny Stone-King wants to share that joy to young people who likewise have a passion for music.

The director of the newly-founded Salisbury-Rowan Youth Choir, which is under her nonprofit organization The Music House, Inc., Stone-King said she wants those that join the choir to “gain confidence. I want them to gain community, and I want them to have fun. I want them to look back and have great memories.”

Registration is open for fifth through 12th graders who are interested in being a part of this new youth choir. The first rehearsal is scheduled for Aug. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Stanback Auditorium at the Rowan Public Library main branch, 201 W. Fisher Street, where rehearsals will continue on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month for the present time.

Stone-King expressed thanks to the library for the use of the space, which she notes will be their temporary rehearsal location as funds are raised and they can continue renovating The Music House, 320 E. 11th Street

Salisbury. which, when completed, she said, would become their permanent rehearsal space.

Being from Salisbury, Stone-King said that while this is the primary audience that they will serve, they won’t turn down youth from other areas if they want to be a part of the group.

“If parents and guardians are interested and don’t mind making that investment,” she said, “we are definitely open to any student who has a passion for singing.”

And, no experience is necessary as far as being able to read music or having lessons, she added. “All they need is to have a positive attitude and just be ready to have fun and learn.”

Having experience as a music teacher, Stone-King said she would bring that experience into play with the group to help students who have never been in a choir or who may be shy and just need encouragement.

There are monthly dues of $40 for members; however, sibling discounts are available. She does ask that parents or guardians have their dues ready at the first rehearsal.

She did say that she doesn’t “want the dues to be the reason that some students might not be able to participate;” therefore, if organizations or philanthropies wish to sponsor a student, they would love that and may reach out via email at themusichouseinc@gmail.com or by visiting the website at destinystonemusic.com/non-profit.

Those wishing to join in the choir may also visit the website to register.

Stone-King’s goal for the choir is to start out with at least 20 students, adding that she sees potential and wants it to grow, “and maybe even become like a household name” similar to other student choirs she is aware of.

And while she understands that not everyone who joins wants to go into music professionally, something she would not push on anyone, Stone-King does want the group to be a way for those who are passionate about music to be able to creatively express themselves as well as being a way to “shine light on some talent that I know we have around here that maybe hasn’t really had a chance to notice their potential yet.”

Noting she was a choir kid from sixth grade until college, she went on to earn a degree in popular music and worship arts at Catawba College. She taught music, noting her last year was 2023 at Knox Middle School before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

Multiple things have contributed to Stone-King forming this youth choir as she said it was “hard to pinpoint one specific thing.”

In addition to her enjoyment for music, she said, “sometimes I don’t feel like Black and brown children are always represented when it comes to organized music and I also noted, just from my observations in Salisbury, there are a lot of athletic extracurricular activities, but I didn’t see as many artistic extracurricular activities, and so I just kind of wanted to fill a hole that I noticed.”

In June, she offered a choir camp, which she said was fun and it encouraged her to move forward with the idea of having this choir, an idea she has had for a few years.

“I just stopped being afraid and just decided to go for it,” said Stone-King.

She had gotten discouraged and even debated dissolving her nonprofit, “but something inside of me just won’t let me quit and won’t let it die. So I said, you know what, we’re just going to pick it back up and we’re just going to go forward.”

Along with being in the classroom, Stone-King has also worked with the youth choir at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Granite Quarry, something she has really enjoyed. Plus she has served as an accompanist, so, when speaking about starting the choir, she said she wanted to “combine all of my passion for working with students, music and just create a safe space.”

And while her family responsibilities and schedule now would not allow her to return to the classroom full time, Stone-King said she wanted to do something that would serve as an alternative for students who have a passion for singing and might not have a chorus to belong to in school, noting that some schools in the county don’t have a chorus.

“I just want to get them together, and I know being in a choir is a really good experience,” she said.

Singer, songwriter and performer all describe Stone-King, and while she said she definitely plans to continue these things, she is taking a step back from her personal career to be able to focus on this new journey.

“I had kind of put it on the back burner and I don’t want to put it on the back burner anymore,” she said. “I still sing, I still perform, I still write. I definitely still have that part of me, but I really didn’t want to let the dream die.”

Following a visit from her mom earlier this year, who saw her daughter’s vision for The Music House, Stone-King said she was once again encouraged to keep going and hopes the choir will be awesome and sees a future for the group to travel and perform at different events.

“In the future, I would love to offer scholarships to students who want to go to school for music. I see us taking field trips,” she said. “I see lots of good things and so I know in order to get there, you have to take the first step. So yeah, I hope this is the start of something beautiful.”

Stone-King said she has filed for them to get a 501(c)(3) status plus she plans to apply for grants and said “prayerfully, they will go through.”

A winter concert, with a location still to be determined, will be held for the public, providing another opportunity for people to register for the choir. Additional information will be announced about the event as it becomes available.