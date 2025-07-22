Incidents and felony arrests — July 22 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of property damage due to vandalism on McFarland Drive reportedly occurred between 8:38 and 9:24 a.m. July 17.

• A larceny of a firearm from a motor vehicle on South Main Street reportedly occurred about 9 am. Jan. 1 and was reported July 17.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Faith Farm Road reportedly occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. July 18.

• A report of fraud on Highland Park Drive reportedly occurred between noon June 2 and 1:30 p.m. July 18.

• Unauthorized use of a car on North Enochville Avenue, China Grove reportedly occurred about 1:30 a.m. July 18.

• An incident of fraud on Laurel Pointe Circle reportedly occurred about 7:05 p.m. July 1 and was reported July 18.

• Brandy Michelle Short, 46, was charged July 17 with failure to appear, resist/obstruct/delay of an officer non-assault and felony larceny from a person.

• Devin Gage Staley, 26, was charged July 17 with sex offender failure to notify authorities of change of address, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.

• Zackery Arts McLaughlin, 41, was charged July 18 with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises.

• Travis DeLoe Legette, 48, was charged July 18 with sex offender unlawfully on a premises where there are children.

• Damien Tavares Rice, 25, was charged July 19 with carrying a concealed gun, possession of up to 1/2 ounce marijuana and speeding.

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of fraud via wire/computer/electronic manipulation on Old Wilksboro Road reportedly occurred between 11 a.m. July 10 and 7:48 a.m. July 18. Total estimated loss was $12,999.

• Tampering with a motor vehicle on North Shaver Street reportedly occurred between 12:45 and 7 a.m. July 18.

• A motor vehicle theft from East Horah Street reportedly occurred about 11 p.m. July 15.

• A larceny on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred about 1:50 p.m. July 12 and was reported July 18.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Mocksville Avenue reportedly occurred between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 18.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred about 4:55 p.m. July 18.

• A report of vandalism on South Fulton Street was made at 8:20 p.m. July 18.

• An assault on 3rd Street reportedly occurred about 9:12 p.m. July 18.

• A report of shots fired on Willow Road reportedly occurred about 9:35 p.m. July 18.

• Vandalism was reported on Faith Road between 11:44 p.m. July 18 and 4:15 a.m. July 19.

• An assault with a knife on Clancy Street reportedly occurred about 6 a.m. July 19.

• An incident of fraud on South Milford Drive reportedly occurred between midnight July 17 and 12:16 p.m. July 19. Total estimated loss was $552.

• A larceny on Edgedale Drive reportedly occurred between 2:52 and 3:31 p.m. July 19. Total estimated loss was $749.

• An incident of vandalism on Majolica Road reportedly occurred between 3:30 and 4:40 p.m. July 19.

• A larceny from East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 6:50 p.m. July 19. Total estimated loss was $107.

• A report of shots fired into an occupied property on East Cemetery Street reportedly occurred about 12:10 a.m. July 20.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 5:40 a.m. July 20.

• A burglary on Rowan Mill Road reportedly occurred between 5 a.m. and 10:25 p.m. June 29.

• An incident of vandalism on Brenner Avenue reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. July 19 and 11:35 a.m. July 20.

• A larceny of a firearm from Floral Street reportedly occurred between 10:30 and 11:45 a.m. July 20. Total estimated loss was $500.

• A larceny from a government agency on West 15th Street reportedly occurred about 12:40 a.m. July 21. Total estimated loss was $300.

• Gregory Marshall Heaster, 53, was charged July 18 with felony indecent liberties with children.

• Monica Goodman Grubb, 39, was charged July 18 with felony theft of a motor vehicle.