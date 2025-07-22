High school boys basketball: West loses to East All-Stars Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Staff report

The East boys won 97-85 win over the West in Monday’s N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-star Game.

The East broke a three-game losing streak in the series.

Both teams shot 40 percent and both teams fired away with generally woeful results from 3-point range, but the East got to the foul line more often and had a 26-15 edge in the turnover battle.

The West team shot 2-for-15 from 3 in the first half to dig a hole.

Former Salisbury and North Rowan head coach Jason Causby was the assistant for the West team. Causby took the head job at Cox Mill after last season.

North Rowan graduate Emari Russell, a Livingstone College recruit, scored two points for the West. He had four rebounds, three steals and one assist in 16 minutes of action.

Salisbury graduate Myles Smith, a Belmont Abbey recruit, was a late addition to the West team. He didn’t score in 23 minutes. He contributed three rebounds and a blocked shot.

Reidsville’s Johnniyus Sharpe was the leading scorer for the West team. He scored 22 points on 7-for-22 shooting and was 3-for-12 on 3-pointers.

Swansboro’s Jermaine Cunningham led six East players in double figures with 17 points and was voted MVP.