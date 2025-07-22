God made a farmer: China Grove annual event big draw Published 12:10 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more 2/7 Swipe or click to see more Kids play in the American Ninja Warrior activity set up at Farmers Day. The exhibit was new this year. - Chandler Inions 3/7 Swipe or click to see more Farmers Day visitors make their way down Main Street in China Grove on Saturday. - Chandler Inions 4/7 Swipe or click to see more Whyatt Helms shows off an Oliver tractor. - Chandler Inions 5/7 Swipe or click to see more Randy Kennedy, right, of Kennedy Family Farms talks to a guest at his Farmers Day booth about the various beef tallow products they offer. - Chandler Inions 6/7 Swipe or click to see more The Nostalgia Band delights audiences on Saturday at Farmers Day. - Chandler Inions 7/7 Swipe or click to see more Rotary of China Grove President Diane Folk, right, sells a raffle ticket to a visitor at her organization's Farmers Day booth. - Chandler Inions

CHINA GROVE — During the last couple of months, China Grove town officials had been concerned about a streetscaping project casting a shadow over Farmers Day. The annual event is China Grove’s largest, so any disruptions would have been undesirable.

However, vendors and others downtown said attendance had been pretty consistent, and except for the hotter hours of Saturday, on par with years past. Actually, for one downtown business owner, Friday night was their biggest evening in all three years of business.

“Friday night was insane,” Grove Cartel owner Jason Overcash said. “We actually had our biggest night ever. It was our third year anniversary, and I think between the bands in the park and the bands in here, it was just a good mix of people bouncing back and forth.”

China Grove has not always been a two-day event, but with soaring midday heat on Saturday, Overcash believes it is the best model for the annual event.

“Today (Saturday) has been a little off,” he said. “We are usually a little busier, but I think the heat is keeping everybody in. It’s hot. And for some reason, we do this on the hottest day of the year every year. I don’t know why we can’t move Farmers Day to a spring or a farm event.”

However, as Overcash noted, Friday was a different story, and despite the large crowds, there were no issues.

“Last night, I don’t know how many people were here, but it was nuts,” Overcash said. “Still, not a single issue. You have a bunch of good people, hanging out, enjoying music and enjoying the fireworks.”

Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Starnes confirmed the lack of incidents as well, commenting on what a success the event had been.

One slight difference this year involved the vendor setup. Instead of having the vendors down the middle of the road with a line on either side, all the vendors were in a single-file layout, creating a larger thoroughfare on the west side of the street.

Rotary Club of China Grove President Diane Folk said, “I think having everybody walk down one side has been effective. It’s nice because you don’t miss everything because everybody is facing one way. I think it works pretty well.”

Folk was out for most of the day on Saturday.

“It has been a nice flow all day long,” Folk said. “I kind of feel like when I look down the streets, there are a lot of people here. There have been people here since about 8:30.

“People that were scoping things out, that kind of thing, as early as 8:30 (a.m.). Some were here to beat the heat.”

Folk’s club was doing a 50/50 raffle to raise money to contribute to Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART), but the president said it’s a great way to raise awareness for their club in general.

“Today, we are out here to build awareness that China Grove Rotary is here and that we are working in the China Grove community and beyond,” Folk said. “We have been giving out information about Rotary and our Rotary Club, and also gathering folks’ email addresses so we can let them know about our activities, meetings and meeting topics. We meet the second and fourth Thursday of every month at Gary’s Bar-B-Q.”

Farmers Day always serves as a great way to get the community out and engaged, but at its core, it is a celebration of local farmers, like Jake Helms, who has a little farm out in western Rowan on Millbridge Road that raises pigs and cows and grows produce. He had a series of Oliver tractors that he was showcasing.

“These are the ones I still have in use,” Helms said. “I have six of them. That is a 52, and that is a 59 … I believe Oliver’s are the finest in farm machinery. They were sold near here. They had a dealer here. They are local machines and a big piece of the farming community here. Just about every farm had one or still has one, and they do a hell of a good job.”

Helms was missing the muscadine slushies this year.

Another farmer, Randy Kennedy, operates Kennedy Family Farms along with his wife. Their farm is in Davie County, but after coming to Farmers Day last year and having such a good go of it, they decided to come back.

“My wife and I have a farm near Mocksville,” Kennedy said. “On the farm, we have our own little country store. We have our own beef, produce, eggs, stuff like that. We go to the Amish creamery and get fresh milk. We have sourdough bread. All sorts of little country store stuff.”

The Kennedys do something you won’t find on every farm, though.

“We get beef from two local farms, and we started buying their fat as well and turning it into all these tallow products,” Kennedy said. “We have tallow bees wax candles, body products, lip balms, soaps, all sorts of small batch homemade kind of stuff.”

After a great first year, they decided to return.

“This is our second year coming,” Kennedy said. “It is fun. There are a lot of people down here. We see customers that we had last year. People said, ‘Oh, we have been waiting a whole year to see you again.’”

He loves building that rapport with customers and even more so the messaging from Farmers Day.

“With us being a farm and everything being locally sourced and locally based, it is important to me as a farmer for people to appreciate small businesses and local farms,” Kennedy said. “People just think that their food comes from a grocery store, and it does not take any work to get it there. But there is a lot of hard work for a very small profit margin depending on what you are selling.”

The real difference, year over year, to Kennedy was the temperature.

“It’s a lot hotter this year than last year, but it’s definitely a good time,” he said.