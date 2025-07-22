Early morning fire causes major damage to garage on property close to prior shooting Published 12:07 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, at least one caller to 911 reported they heard a loud explosion and then saw flames at a home at 5025 U.S. Hwy. 601.

By the time firefighters arrived, with the Franklin Fire Department taking the lead, the garage of the property was well involved. The fire crossed a breezeway and spread to the attic of the house, with heavy smoke flowing into the second floor. No one was at home at the time of the fire. One firefighter was evaluated at the scene but was able to return to his post.

Firefighters were able to get the fire in the attic knocked down, meaning the initial, active part of the fire was extinguished but some hot spots could remain that could rekindle and those need to be addressed, within about 30 minutes, and the fire was called “under control” about 15 minutes later, which means firefighters had addressed the hot spots.

Multiple fire departments responded to the call and a water tanker truck relay was set up to provide the necessary water.

Investigators from the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene and requested assistance in the investigation from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. A spokesman for SBI said the fire caused substantial damage and it will be some time before there are answers about what caused the fire.

According to public records, the property is owned by Tracey Kinser, and according to previous reports, there have been at least two previous fires on the property. A mobile home was once located on the site and twice it caught on fire.

The residence is near the location of a shooting that occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the head by a relative during that incident.

Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of looking into the shooting, were not able to confirm that the shooting and the fire might be related.

Two separate neighbors of the property did say that residents at that address have been the source of several issues over the years, but they did not want to share their names for fear of possible retaliation.