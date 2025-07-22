Dear Neighbor: Living under a false mandate Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Bob Foreman

So, the president and the GOP party are celebrating their “Great Big Beautiful Bill” and stating that their bill provides all Americans with more money and a better future. Meanwhile, the only class that will benefit from this bill is not the average American, but the wealthy Americans.

The president spends a great deal of time boasting about his accomplishments. He revels about getting rid of anything that he deems that the Democratic Party supports, such as progressive universities, NPR and PBS. He continues derogatory labels such as the “fascist judicial judges” (who are bad because they follow the law rather than be “loyal” to him).

His good-riddance gloats, lists of immigrants from foreign countries even those who have entered our country legally. He continues with government agencies that he feels are no longer needed, such as the Department of Education, consumer protection and climate change. I can go on and on.

I believe, as do many more knowledgeable than I, that his intent is to create fear for anyone who challenges him, to threaten individuals with deportation, to send ICE agents, who cover their faces, to drag them off to jail. The fear is real.

He has a cabinet made up of individuals who may have little or no experience in government affairs but have signed a loyalty pledge to support his agenda. His tariff mandates to other countries are creating confusion as he continues to add countries, changes the starting dates and causes frustration worldwide.

Remember when he stated that he would end the wars in Gaza and the Ukraine on day one? Remember when he stated that he would not touch Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid? Remember when he distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein even though he is videoed partying with him?

The president stated on the campaign trail that he knew nothing about Project 2025! Yet individuals like White House Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller and Russell Vought, his director of the Office of Management and Budget, have direct links to the document. The American public are watching Project 2025 executed in real time these last six months under the premise that the president was elected with a mandate. This man says, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” and uses this blatant lie as a reason to justify his unpopular and possibly illegal policies.

In the 2024 election, approximately 90 million voters did not vote. Some, according to news reports, did not like either candidate while others were fed up with both parties. There are many voters who do not trust the media after the unprecedented use of the phrase “fake media” to describe any coverage he disagreed with no matter how factually accurate.

So, what do we do to support those voters?

We need to be willing to speak out and speak up about the importance of voting. We cannot allow state legislatures to continue to gerrymander voting districts. We need to be visible at school board meetings, local and state government meetings, and continue to contact local, state, and national officials about our concerns regarding the direction our country is moving in.

We people have a voice. We people have voting rights. We people can and should stand up and fight for the rights of all people. We must call out racism when it occurs. We must not be afraid to support democratic values or issues that affect others. Most importantly, we must not stop fighting fascism and the cruelty that government officials like ICE are doing every day to individuals who are here legally.

We can make a change. We must work together as Republicans, Democrats or Independents and vote for candidates that support democratic issues and values and not a king.

