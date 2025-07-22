Bryce Fiedler: It’s time to power down the Chromebook experiment Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Bryce Fiedler

Carolina Journal

North Carolina’s largest public school district made headlines this spring after reaching an obvious but necessary conclusion: Supplying every kid with a Chromebook is not sustainable.

During the pandemic, the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS), like many others, started to provide all students with a district-issued laptop, known as a “one-to-one” policy. But with COVID dollars now exhausted, these costly, long-term commitments have become a heavy burden, as more school districts report deficits and other expenses like building repairs and maintenance stack up.

Wake County leaders are now rethinking one-to-one access, with talks of scaling back their device initiative. Other districts should follow suit. Instruction built so heavily around screens is not only a financial liability — it’s also taking a toll on students’ learning.

First, consider the many costs associated with these programs. When bought in bulk, low-end Chromebooks can range anywhere from $100 to $200, not including accessories like cases or headphones, or charging carts (used to power up multiple devices at a time). This becomes a hefty recurring bill once you realize the devices have to be replaced every three to five years, according to most schools.

That alone comes out to tens of millions of dollars every few years for a district like WCPSS, which is home to 160,000 students. Superintendent Robert Taylor told a board committee in May that “One-to-one is something that a district of our size just cannot afford,” and suggested focusing on “appropriate access” when it comes to technology.

But Wake is far from the only school community feeling budgetary pressure. When surveyed last year, 82 public school districts and 93 charter schools in North Carolina said they did not have the money to pay for replacement devices. And while Google has extended support for software and security updates to last 10 years, that doesn’t fix the issue of Chromebooks breaking or wearing down over time.

Thankfully, state lawmakers are taking notice. A bill nearing passage would require local school boards to report how frequently the devices break or need repairs. It would also disclose how much money districts spend on repairs annually and the total number of devices in their possession. This is a great first step to highlighting the fiscal impact of one-to-one policies. However, the price tag is just one side of a deeper issue.

A digital disadvantage

Many parents and school board members I speak with are uneasy about the proliferation of smart devices in classrooms. While they acknowledge the benefits of technology — from convenience to expanded access to information — they also have concerns about its effects on student development and learning, especially in early childhood.

Under most one-to-one policies, students are given a Chromebook starting in elementary school. It functions as a personal laptop that students use not only in the classroom, but often at home as well (though some districts, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, opt to keep them at school for K–5 students). Students are spending more time than ever in front of screens, as pen-and-paper instruction takes a back seat.

Emerging research suggests what many have long suspected: This is an inferior mode of learning. A compilation of 49 studies published last year found that paper-based learning led to higher scores on comprehension tests than for students who absorbed the material through a screen. In general, information appears to be understood less deeply when read digitally — especially among younger learners.

With less than 30 percent of North Carolina’s third and eighth grade students reading on track to be college- or career-ready, it’s time to power down the Chromebook experiment. We need a more balanced approach that strategically integrates technology access while reinforcing tried and tested instruction methods.

Instead of universal device policies, districts might consider:

Eliminating one-to-one initiatives in elementary school and prioritizing pen-and-paper learning.

Expanding opportunities for middle and high schoolers to take technology and AI elective courses, while minimizing computer time in core academic subjects.

Providing district-issued devices only in exceptional cases, such as for students with learning disabilities.

As school Chromebooks age and financial pressures mount, local leaders need to be proactive. The long-term solution is to move away from blanket device policies and provide them on an as-needed basis. The Wake County School Board can lead by example later this year, when administrators are expected to make recommendations on a long-term device strategy. Opting for a significant reduction will cut unnecessary costs and ensure that screens don’t overshadow substance in the classroom.

Bryce Fiedler is the director of Carolinas Academic Leadership Network (CALN). Before joining CALN, he served as the senior policy analyst for the South Carolina Policy Council.