High school girls basketball: East stars outscore West Published 9:33 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Jasmine Nivar had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the East girls to a 97-85 win over the West in Monday’s N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-star Game.

Nivar is from Apex Friendship and is a Campbell recruit.

The East team led by 10 at the half and stretched it to 16 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Jamyia Lindsey (Richmond) scored 13 for the East. Jamaria Freeman (Fike) had 12.

The East has won the last three all-star games.

West Rowan’s Ashley Poole was the assistant coach for the West team.

Lake Norman twins Alexis and Samantha Shehan led the West squad.

Alexis scored 16 in the first half finished with 21. Samantha had 10 rebounds.

Hough’s Chloe Galombeck scored 11 points. Albemarle’s Amari Baldwin scored seven.