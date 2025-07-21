High school basketball: Smith late addition to West roster Published 1:59 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Rowan County and Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year Myles Smith was a late addition to the West roster for the East-West All-Star Game that will be played on Monday night in Greensboro.

Smith was added over the weekend when one of the North Meck players dropped out.

Smith, 6-foot-4, signed with Belmont Abbey College after a stellar senior season playing for coach Albert Perkins at Salisbury High.

North Rowan graduate Emari Russell, a quick guard, is also on the West team. He was named to the original roster. Russell signed with Livingstone College.

The assistant coach for the West team is West Rowan graduate Jason Causby, who has been head coach at Salisbury, North Hills and North Rowan. He’s now the coach of the Cox Mill Chargers.

West Rowan head coach Ashley Poole, a Salisbury graduate, is the assistant coach for the West team in the girls game.

The East-West football game is now played in the winter. The soccer all-star game is set for Tuesday.

The all-star games are part of an important week for the North Carolina Coaches Association, as thousands of high school and middle school coaches come to Greensboro for the clinics, speakers and games.