American Legion baseball: Union County shuts out Rowan Published 5:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Union County sent a parade of pitchers to the mound in Sunday’s Area III championship game at Newman Park.

Tall or short, righty or lefty, high-velocity or deceptive, they all had one thing in common — Rowan County batters couldn’t hit them.

Rowan managed one hit, an infield single on a close play by Cole Blevins leading off the third.

Union County (21-7) became the first team to shut out Rowan County (26-9) this summer. Union County’s 4-0 victory gave Post 535 the Area III championship trophy and a No. 1 seed for the upcoming state tournament in Cherryville.

Rowan did not get kicked out of the state tournament. Rowan will be there, but it will be be a No. 2 seed and Rowan will play an area champ in the first round.

The turning point came early — bottom of the first.

Rowan’s first three batters (Blevins, Marshal Faw, Carter Durant) reached base on walks and HBPs to fill the sacks against Union starter Gibson Jones.

Brice Knox was next, and he’s a guy who normally puts the ball in play. Knox did put it in play, but in the worst possible place. He hit it right back to Jones, who fired the ball home to start a 1-2-3 double play. Another HBP reloaded the bases, but then Jones got the third out. Rowan had gotten four free base runners, but had scored zero runs, and the tone was set for a frustrating evening.

Rowan starting pitcher Kendal Sifford had minimal trouble in the first two innings, but Drew Fletcher and Christian Pawl smacked back-to-back gappers with two outs in the third to plate three Union County runs. That inning had started with an error, and Union took full advantage of that extra out. Brant Graham got Rowan out of the third and kept the deficit at 3-0 in the fourth and fifth. Chase Fisher allowed one run (on an error) in the sixth. Marshal Faw pitched a sharp seventh with two strikeouts.

Union turned another double play shortly after Blevins got his infield hit in the third.

Rowan put two men on base in the seventh on a Gaige Scruggs walk and a misplayed popup, but Union nailed down the final out on a ground out by Faw.