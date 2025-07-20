SUDA Institute receives Duke Endowment grant to study SUN Project’s impact on foster care entry for infants of mothers suffering substance use disorder Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

The SUDA Institute has been awarded a $770,000 grant from The Duke Endowment to support a groundbreaking initiative focused on reducing foster care entry for infants born to mothers with substance use disorder (SUD).

The multi-year grant will support the implementation and evaluation of an integrated care approach, designed to provide early, coordinated, and compassionate support for pregnant and parenting women impacted by substance use. Through this initiative, The SUDA Institute aims to improve outcomes for both mothers and their infants, reduce the trauma of family separation and strengthen community-based care systems.

“The SUN Project is a beautiful answer to the request we hear from expectant mothers who need help creating a new way forward for themselves and their babies,” Rowan County Social Services Director Micah Ennis said. “We are grateful to be a part of and bear witness to the powerful transformations that genuine partnerships like the SUN Project encourage. Our clients benefit, and so do we. Hope is important for all of us, regardless of whether we are helping or being helped in a given moment.”

Sudea Institure CEO Gina Hofert added, “This initiative embodies the heart of our mission — to create community-driven solutions that treat families with dignity, compassion and coordinated support. By bringing systems together, we’re not only improving outcomes for infants — we’re building a model of care that can transform how communities respond across North Carolina and beyond.”

It is not just Rowan County that will be affected. Chiming in from Cabarrus County Department of Social Services, Director Hollye McCallum said, “I am excited about the work ahead to measure the impact of our collaboration. This collaboration reflects our commitment to keeping families safely together whenever possible and reducing the need for foster care placement. It is also a powerful example of what can happen when we come together across systems to invest in prevention and healing.”

Funding from this grant will be disbursed over three years, starting in July 2025 and scheduled to conclude in June 2027.

The project will test the effectiveness of a collaborative model that integrates health care, behavioral health, social services and peer support. Key measures will include reduced foster care entry, improved maternal engagement in treatment and strengthened cross sector collaboration.

“SUDA’s approach to community collaboration, engagement with mothers and commitment to research presents an opportunity to explore and further test a promising intervention that safely keeps babies with their mothers, when appropriate and reduces entry into foster care,” said Tamika Williams, associate director of the Endowment’s Child and Family Well-Being program area. “We look forward to learning more about this innovative approach to addressing substance use disorder and supporting the mother/child bond.”

The SUDA Institute was founded to champion innovative, community-driven solutions for behavioral health and social service systems. This initiative will advance its mission by providing a model that could be scaled to other regions across North Carolina and beyond.