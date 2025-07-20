Preview: Commissioners to consider noise permit for Dragon Boat Festival Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will consider a permit to exceed the noise ordinance paving way for the Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dragon Boat Festival during the upcoming meeting on Monday.

The festival, held on High Rock Lake, is scheduled for July 26 and is a day-long event hosted at the Shrine Club off of Long Ferry Road. The festival is expected to have 5,000 participants.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:

The commissioners will consider adjusting the ADW Architects’ Master Plan for the Rowan Community Center to include the addition of the City of Salisbury’s Zoning and Planning Department in the review process.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing on the naming of an unnamed driveway in the 11000 block of N.C. Highway 801 to Pasture Place.

The commissioners will consider a permit to exceed the noise ordinance for Float the Goat, an annual concert held on a floating stage in High Rock Lake near Goat Island. The permit would allow for a live show on Aug. 9 and a DJ playing recorded music on Aug. 16. Both shows would be held between noon and 5 p.m.

Because this is the first meeting of the current fiscal year, the Board of Commissioners have a health consent agenda set for Monday.

One item of note in the agenda is the increase of water rates for the county’s Northeast Water Systems. The rate would increase four percent, from $78.19 to $81.32, an increase that matches the rate increase approved in Salisbury for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities, who operate the system.