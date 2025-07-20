New owners looking to restore Faith Soda Shop to community center Published 12:10 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

The Selle family on the front porch of the Faith Soda Shop, which they recently purchased and are renovating. The Selle family includes mother Rachel, father Spencer, younger daughter Hannah in Spencer's arms and older daughter Lina.

FAITH — Ask Spencer and Rachel Selle about why they wanted to get back into the restaurant business after running an aluminum fabrication shop for the last four years, and they can point to the exact moment they were reminded of their love for serving food to their community.

After Hurricane Helene ravaged North Carolina, the two were inspired to fill one of their delivery vans with supplies and head from their home in Alamance County to western North Carolina to help out after a man brought in his trailer that had been damaged in the aftermath of the storm and showed them videos of the damage to Swannanoa.

One of the main things that stuck out was simply the response from people around the region.

“I was blown away by the (N.C.) state troopers’ presence in Bat Cave. Those nice, beautiful, clean state trooper vehicles you see all the time were covered in mud all the way to the top. Troopers covered in mud, troopers in mud working, getting people out of the mess, getting debris cleared. It was a beautiful sight,” said Spencer.

While they were delivering supplies, they landed at Broad River Church in eastern Buncombe County. While there, Spencer said the people at the church said they had plenty of supplies, but were in need of food that they could serve quickly.

“We get back that night, and I’m like ‘I can cook. I can feed lots of damn people,’ and that’s what they said they needed. So we went to Restaurant Depot, got a bunch of stuff, took some of our old stuff from our restaurant up north, went to Lakewood Church on Black Mountain, set up a buffet line,” said Spencer.

The two then worked to fix meals for families in need in the area, with Rachel adding that they were also able to take extra meals around to lineworkers and other contractors.

While in western North Carolina, Spencer met former East Rowan classmate Brian Jackson and reconnected.

“That was when we kind of decided that aluminum fabrication wasn’t what we were happiest doing. It made great money, but,” said Spencer.

Rachel added “I saw the wheel shop just leaving his eyes.”

The family then began looking into reentering the restaurant business, having run a barbecue restaurant in New Jersey before moving to Alamance County. They heard through the grape vine that the Faith Soda Shop was for sale.

That provided the perfect opportunity for a family looking to start a community-focused restaurant, as Spencer had grown up in eastern Rowan County and had plenty of good memories in the Faith Soda Shop.

He specifically pointed to his time playing youth baseball with the Rockwell Indians, when coaches Sonny Trexler, Lee Cantrell and his father, also named Spencer Selle, would bring the players to the Faith Soda Shop for root beer floats after games.

“That was what I remember the Soda Shop was. Just a great place to come, you can get you a snack and when you walk in you see everybody you knew. Back in ‘88, when I was 7 years old, you had to go around and let the old ladies pinch your cheeks. So we’d go around, see all the people that we knew and hang out, drinking our root beer floats and bragging about how we whooped the hell out of the Granite Quarry Cubs or we beat the wheels off the Lexington Astros,” said Spencer.

Eventually, Spencer and his father would move away from the east Rowan County area, moving first to southern Iredell County before moving to Salisbury, where he graduated from North Rowan High School.

Spencer and Rachel met in Alamance County, where she was a teacher at the time. Eventually, they moved to New Jersey, where they ran a barbecue food truck which they eventually grew to an operation that included a brick-and-mortar restaurant and multiple food trucks. However, Rachel said they wanted to move back to North Carolina both for cost of living reasons as well as to be closer to home.

While running the restaurant in New Jersey, they developed their style of food, which is almost entirely homemade.

“I actually mill our flour at home and bake everything. So we’ll have all homemade breads and buns and everything that we do. We’ll also have ice cream and desserts, but again all that stuff will be homemade. This is how we are used to cooking. When we had our own restaurant he made all his own barbecue sauces, he made all his own slaw. We made our own everything,” said Rachel, adding that in the time between running the restaurants they have “done a lot of R&D on our own time” in creating homemade foods.

They returned to Mebane, where they ran the aluminum fabrication store until Hurricane Helene.

Now, the Selles own the Faith Soda Shop and are working to turn it back into a centerpiece of the small town. Right now, the focus is on returning the building as close to its original appearance as possible.

“We’re trying to get back to that, because the town has been very verbal that it wants the (original Faith Soda Shop) back. The town has been very verbal about it, so we’re here to do what they want,” said Spencer.

Rachel said that she wants the Faith Soda Shop to be viewed not just as a place to eat and then leave, but as a place for the community to hang out.

“There was a counter where the older men used to sit and drink coffee and hang out, we’re bringing that back. (One) whole wall was booths, and will be again, we’re going to have booths built. People wanted town presence, pictures on the wall and stuff like that. Everything that we were like, ‘we’re going to do this,’ everybody has said ‘this is what we want.’ We just really want this to be a place that people hang out again. (Spencer) feels like he wants to serve the community he grew up in,” said Rachel.

The renovations are currently underway, with the Selles saying that they are shooting for an October opening for the restaurant. Until then, they can often be found at the building performing the renovations along with their daughters Hannah and Lina.

While they are working, Rachel and Spencer said they are trying to be as transparent as possible with the Faith and eastern Rowan County community. Recently, they were advised by the Rowan County Health Department and their insurance representative that the barbecue pit out back needed to be removed, so they went on Facebook and asked the community for feedback.

“In its current state, it would require quite a bit of retrofitting and masonry work to be functional and even then, wouldn’t be able to produce the volume we’d need to support this community and still may not be insurable. We hate to make a decision this significant without consulting the community who has built and used it for so many years,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

Rachel also said that throughout the process, people in town have been great about giving them information or photographs of the historical state of the building, which has led to several discoveries and renovations.

“(Former Soda Shop Owner Randall Barger) told us about the service window that had been boarded up. They’ve been really helpful in being like, do you know what this looks like? Have you seen these pictures?’ Even to the extent that we took the sign that was on the building, we don’t have it but we took pictures, and we had a graphic designer remake the sign,” said Rachel.

Now, they’re asking for photos, memorabilia or anything else Faith-related that people are willing to share with them, with plans to decorate their walls with the memories of the community.

She said that they have received an outpouring of support, with family photos, Bible school pictures and even an East Rowan letterman jacket being sent over to help decorate the building.