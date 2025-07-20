My Turn: City buildings purchase must be transparent Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

By Bethany Thompson

The recent article in the Salisbury Post about the Wallace family looking to purchase The Plaza left out critical history regarding how it was once in despair. The sale of this landmark building may not come as a surprise considering it has been discussed for years.

Before Ralph and Anne Ketner purchased The Plaza and began revitalizing it, the building had suffered from decades of neglect under its former owners — the Wallace family. At that time, it was referred to as the Wallace Building, and its condition reflected a lack of investment and care. That history matters. It is disappointing and frankly frightening that this context was not shared in the recent article.

This same information was omitted from the Salisbury City Council presentation on July 15, 2025. When decisions are made about properties funded and maintained by our tax dollars, the full story, not just fragments, deserves to be told.

This isn’t just about one building. The Salisbury City Council has demonstrated a pattern of making decisions involving public property behind closed doors. The purchase of the building off MLK and the discussion of potentially selling the city office building next to the museum are further examples of this trend. These actions often come with little notice and minimal community input, leaving residents in the dark until deals are nearly finalized during city council meetings.

Returning The Plaza to the private sector may be a legitimate option, but such a move must be evaluated holistically. Has the real estate market shifted since 2022, when the original Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued? Does the city’s newly established Economic Development department have the tools to explore alternative options or improve upon previous processes? If we pride ourselves on being a progressive city, why not tap into that forward-thinking spirit by revisiting the RFP and making sure we’re truly choosing the best path forward?

The Plaza is not just another piece of real estate. It is the heart of our downtown a cornerstone of our city’s identity. If the Wallace family is being awarded the building once again, residents deserve to know how that decision was made. What criteria were used to select them? What were the scores or evaluations from the RFP process? Transparency builds trust, and releasing this information is the least the city can do to involve the public in decisions that shape our community. For this sale and future sales. Property maintenance and civic responsibility go hand in hand, especially when dealing with downtown assets.

These are public assets (city-owned buildings), funded with our tax dollars. We, the residents of Salisbury, deserve to be informed, involved and respected in these decisions. Track records matter, and we should expect more from those entrusted with shaping our shared spaces.

Bethany Thompson was born in Salisbury and moved back in 2020.