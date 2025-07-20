Miss D.A.V. Queen Jasmine David crowned as Miss Rowan County Veteran Queen Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

In a ceremony held during the July 4 events in Faith, Jasmine David was crowned as the new Miss Rowan County Veterans Queen along with being the recipient of a scholarship.

David, who is the daughter of Joel and Beeje David, was one of five contestants competing for the title. Representing DAV Chapter 96 Rowan County at the W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center, she will be serving the various veterans groups during her time as queen.

Gary Ramsey, commander of the DAV chapter, said that “Jasmine will serve all of our veterans organizations well.”

Over the past few years, David has spent hundreds of hours volunteering to benefit veterans including her participation in the summer volunteer program offered at the VA Medical Center.

David is a rising senior at Gray Stone Day School, a two-time winner of the James H. Park Memorial Scholarship, locally selected as a candidate for N.C. Governor’s School and an AP Scholar.

The mission statement of the D.A.V. is to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. Additionally, DAV is dedicated to building better lives for all our nation’s disabled veterans and their families, and DAV provides free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits earned through military services.

Each year a new D.A.V. queen applicant is chosen according to time spent volunteering and enriching the veteran community, such as at the VAMC, veteran events and others. For eligibility contact information, respond by April 2026 to the Rowan County DAV commander via email at RomePlow_Vietnam@yahoo.com.