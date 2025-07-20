Letter: To whom it may concern Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

I recently received a letter postmarked June 14, 2025, which had been forwarded to my new address after being sent to my previous place of employment. Due to the summer months and the delays in redirecting mail, it arrived weeks later. This letter was a response to my “Letter to the Editor” published in the Salisbury Post on June 12.

For context, my letter was meant to be sarcastic, aimed at those who mistakenly thought the military parade on June 14 was in celebration of the president’s birthday, when in fact, it was to commemorate the Army’s 250th anniversary. It was hard to believe how many people were so easily misled, and the letter was a light-hearted jab at their lack of research.

The letter I received in response, however, read as follows:

“Your sarcastic letter in the Salisbury ‘Compost’ this am was unnecessary. ‘Apologizing for founding the Army on Donald Trump’s birthday.’ Lay off Trump; he’s doing a great job ridding our country of millions of Biden’s a**hole Mexicans!”

To the writer of this letter: You’ve clearly missed the point. My original letter was a critique of those who failed to take the time to learn a bit of history. But more troubling are the disgusting remarks you made about “millions of a**hole Mexicans.”

Let me make something clear: Any person who is willing to walk hundreds of miles through harsh, dangerous conditions, risking their life to cross a border illegally in search of work to provide for their family — those are the kind of people who deserve respect. I would welcome such a person as a neighbor any day of the week. As for the criminal element of illegal immigrants, that’s a different story.

One final note — this letter you sent was postmarked with someone else’s name in the return address. I spoke with that person directly, and they assured me they had no part in this. So, to the coward who wrote it, I say this: You may hide behind someone else’s name, but you can’t hide from your own words.

Sincerely,

— Chris Boardman

Salisbury