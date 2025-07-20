Letter: Cry babies Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

After the U.S. Supreme Court finally decided to jerk a knot in the army of activist federal district judges for overstepping their authority, Trump can now proceed with reducing the federal workforce; way overdue to say the least.

Federal employees and their unions found judges who were easy for the picking to rule in their favor to protect their jobs. We all know untold thousands across the government were retired-in-place drawing paychecks and perks while doing nothing courtesy of over-taxed American workers. No one likes to lose a job by force, especially the cushy ones. All of us know friends and family members who have experienced such an ordeal. However, I do not feel sorry for those who have enjoyed protection for years. They can now experience what working Americans have endured countless times.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis