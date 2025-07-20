Landis moves former employees’ restitution into general fund Published 12:07 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

LANDIS — The Landis General Fund is getting a cash injection.

The Landis Board of Aldermen unanimously approved moving $143,262 of restitution money, serving to reimburse the town for financial losses or damages caused by unlawful acts from the previous town manager Reed Linn and finance manager Ginger Gibson, into the town’s General Fund.

The move was recommended by Town Manager Michael Ambrose.

Linn and Gibson are both currently serving sentences related to the embezzlement charges from their time with the town.

With that money returning to the town, the next question is what to do with it. Without a firm answer to the question at the time, the board elected to put the money into the General Fund so that its usage could be determined at a later date.

During the board meeting this week, the conversation centered around the most ethical and transparent way to use the money in a way that positively impacts the most people possible.

“I think this money should be used for something that benefits the citizens,” Alderman Ryan Nelms said. “I think of the waste treatment plant we are working on or anything from public works that will affect everyone in the town (will be good). If you put it towards a park, put it towards a party, it isn’t going to affect all the citizens, but being able to do our own waste in a treatment plant, we are going to lower costs in the future.”

Ambrose brought up the fact that the sewer project was expected to cost more than was budgeted.

“Going back to wastewater, our sewer project came in a little over budget by $118,000,” Ambrose said.

By putting the money into the general fund it permits greater discretionary spending in the future.

“If we need a motion, I make a motion that it goes into the general fund and we trust our town manager to come with the most potent need for the money in the future,” Alderman Tony Corriher said. “If that is a sewer plant, fine.”

Alderman Darrell Overcash added, “I would love to see this money go into the general fund and immediately come out and go build us a wastewater treatment plant. I would love for Reed and Ginger to build us one.”