First Pres hosting blood drive Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on July 29 from 2 until 6:30 p.m. All blood types are urgently needed, with a special call for O(+) donors.

The Red Cross will mail a FANDANGO movie ticket to all donors.

There are plenty of appointments available at www.redcrossblood.org , and walk in donors without appointments are welcome, but you may have a longer wait.

Summer is a traditional low season for donations with people out of school and traveling, so please mark your calendars, make your appointments and please help us help our neighbors in need of your life saving gift.