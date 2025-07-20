Essie Academy partners with McDonald’s to spur academic achievement Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Salisbury McDonald's General Manager Elizabeth Brewer. - Submitted 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Rayne Smith, left, and the Hamburgler. - Submitted

Submitted

SALISBURY — The McDonald’s on East Innes Street welcomed the students of Essie Academy as a reward for achieving academic accomplishments.

Those students not only made the honor roll but achieved improvement in North Carolina standard academic courses. Essie Academy’s mission statement is to promote academic excellence and cultivate life-long learners and leadership. McDonald’s mission statement is to make delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone.

The moment was something to remember by the students. The relationship with McDonald’s started with People’s Experience Lead Dawn Dandridge helping students with rewards for academic achievement and the Hamburglar Reading Challenge. The Hamburglar came to visit Essie Academy to motivate the students with reading. The students were geared to read one book per week on a monthly basis. The students received a reward for their book reading accomplishments. The capstone was a visit to McDonald’s coordinated by Dandridge and implemented by General Manger Elizabeth Brewer.

But the story does not end there. Essie Academy Executive Director/Principal Dr. Latisha Feamster wanted to give back to McDonald’s for their efforts.

She initially shared with Dandridge, “I need something supplemental for the summer.”

Covertly, it was her way of “giving back” to the organization which supported Essie Academy. This was her first time working in the fast-food industry. Under the leadership of Marie Gadson, assistant general manager of the Mocksville, she was welcomed to the team and worked as a cashier at the drive-thru window.

McDonald’s is children-friendly and Essie Academy enjoys every moment with the Hamburglar or employees such as Dawn, Elizabeth and Marie.