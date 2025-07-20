Employee spotlight: Speedwash celebrates Jackie Cherry Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

This month marks 20 years since Jackie Cherry began working with us at Speedwash Laundromats. In a world where longevity, reliability and quiet excellence often go unheralded, we wanted to take a moment to reflect on her contribution — not just to our company, but to Salisbury and Rowan County.

Jackie began with us in July 2005. At the time, the current co-owner of Speedwash — Morgan Meng Godwin — was a rising junior at Salisbury High, working for our founder and father, Andy Meng. Jackie was hired as a new team member, and Morgan was asked to help show her the ropes.

None of us could have imagined that those early weekday shifts would be the beginning of something truly special — both for Jackie and for Speedwash.

Laundromats, like parks or neighborhood diners, are places where the fabric of a community is quietly woven. When the washers turn and there’s a pause between loads, something simple yet profound often happens — people talk. In that space, Jackie has become a constant presence. A steady, welcoming face. A quiet pillar of consistency.

Our clients know Jackie better than they know some of their own kin — because she’s always there. For years, she’s worked the coveted first shift. New applicants often say, “I only want to work first shift — mainly weekdays.” And I’ll tell them: “Keep pace with Jackie’s hustle, her dependability, her excellence — and then we’ll talk.” In my three years of ownership since my father’s retirement, that’s only happened a handful of times.

Over the years, Jackie’s service has quietly earned her connections with community leaders — people like Ralph Ketner and Lorene Coates — through the most ordinary of weekly encounters. That’s the magic of local places. And Jackie is part of that magic.

In a time when Salisbury’s landscape is changing and beloved institutions like Hap’s Grill, Gary’s BBQ or Ralph Baker’s Shoes are increasingly rare, Jackie represents what is enduring: people who show up, care deeply and serve with pride. She is a small but essential thread in the tapestry of Salisbury-Rowan.