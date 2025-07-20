Elisabeth Strillacci: Another cut to the branches Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

She was my role model, my heroine, my beauty queen, my biggest fan and, yes, my loudest critic at time.

But moms are supposed to be that way.

Over the years, I’ve learned that family, the branches of the tree of your life, don’t have to be blood, they come from a million different places, and each one becomes part of the whole, regardless.

With this last loss this morning, I am now the uppermost branch, the top of the family tree. I would be a terrible royal, because this would be the moment I would be crowned, and I would run. I never wanted this, but I think most of us probably feel that way.

We knew she was going, though it came fast, and yesterday, I knew we were against the last day when things changed, and peace settled over her in a new way.

At 3:15, I woke up, wide awake, but the dogs were not alarmed. It took me a second to understand.

“Mom?” I called out. In that moment, I knew she had come to tell me she was going, and that all was well, but already she was gone, just a whisper of goodbye.

No, I am not ready, but she was. It was time. My whole family has been of the mindset that when life is no longer life, but just existence, it’s time to go. And she was there.

But her laughter, I will miss more than I can say. Her easy, musical laugh is what I am already hearing about over and over again, how everyone will miss that joy that spilled out of her so easily.

From her I have a love of books, of words, a constant curiosity about people and about life.

There was much we didn’t have in common, but it was OK. She knew my secrets, my fears and my flaws, and yet cheered me on every step of the way. She was so proud of what I do, and wanted everyone to know it.

A blue-eyed petit blond, she was always my own Hollywood starlet, and I will always see her that way, elegant, every hair in place, lipstick just perfect and every piece of clothing chosen with precision. Bags and shoes matched, and everything in her house was in its perfect place.

My life is much more chaotic, and I know at times it overwhelmed her, but she never let it show.

No, I never want someone I love to suffer, but I am going to miss my lighthouse, my guiding star.

This was a column I hoped to write long down the road, and I am heartbroken to be writing it now.

But I am sharing it to remind you to forget annoyances, forget past hurts, put the job or the distractions aside for a moment and spend some time with someone that you think you have all the time in the world with. Don’t wait for tomorrow, or the weekend. Go now. Say it now, visit now, call now.

I have had that time with her, to say all the things, to spend the time, and make sure I have no regrets. And I am exceedingly grateful for that. I don’t think I could stand this if I was also feeling like I’d missed my time.

Life gets busy, hectic and we get on the treadmill and forget to get off.

Don’t.

Give yourself and those you love the precious gift of your time, and your attention. Put the phone down, and look them in the eye and listen. It doesn’t matter if it’s the same story you’ve heard a million times before. It doesn’t matter if you drive down the road and they tell you, once again, who lived there before you were born. Smile and listen.

Because when the stories stop, you are going to wish desperately you could hear them just one more time.

The memories like the time she put a ribbon in her dad’s hair, your grandad. He found it when a customer kept staring at his head so he ran his hand over his head to see what the problem was, and out fell a tiny pink bow.

Or the time she was walking to her dad’s office and passed a neighbor’s big, scary dog. She ran, but on arrival at the office, her dad sent her back to walk by the dog, no matter what, so the dog would know she was not afraid. And she did it, because she adored her father. And then, she passed that lesson on to me.

The stories from both children and adults that she taught to read, whom everyone else had given up on.

And the sadness she carried because she didn’t become the architect she dreamed of being, because in those days, women became secretaries, teachers or nurses until they got married. And that was that.

And she carried memories of me, as well, that have now come back to me. Finding the first Mother’s Day card I ever gave her tucked in her drawer hit me like a brick wall. I had no idea she’d kept it all these years.

I have so many memories, some that she and I shared, and some that are stories she told me about her childhood. But they are all mine now, to carry forward.

Make the time. Make the memories. So when the voice is stilled, and heart no longer beats, you, too, can carry the stories and the love always, and they will live on in you.

No, it isn’t the column I wanted to write. But I promised I would keep her alive in the telling of her stories, and I am starting with that promise right here.

Love you, mama. See you on the other side.

Elisabeth Strillacci covers crime, courts, Spencer, East Spencer and Kannapolis for the Salisbury Post.