Dear Neighbor: Begin at home Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

By Ed Hull

Having Donald Trump as president of the United States and all of his authoritarian and autocracy policies, I now find that it’s time for we the people to focus on local elections. We should not forget about county, state and national elections, but the key issue is how do we the people take back our democracy. The time is now to influence and carry out a local agenda that we can and should control or just simply have a major impact in all of our local elections.

We should be focusing more on everyday issues that impact our local existence and everyday lives. We need to encourage more of our young people to run for local offices and positions in government, with a focus on how we go about making livelihoods better for everyday individuals. No person should ever be left behind.

You ask, “How do we begin or start this agenda by focusing on local elections?” Well, let’s do it the old-fashion manner — let’s begin at home. What is your issue or concern? Start right in your household by sitting down with all of your family — young and elderly — and come up with a list of household priorities. Talk to your neighbors on your street and neighborhood, then organize a “get together” at your residence. Get everyone’s input regarding priorities in your neighborhood. I’ll bet you that you’ll be damn surprised at what you come up with. Go house by house, block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood, town by town, city by city, county by county, state by state, friend to friend, family to family and focus on priorities and strategic agendas. Participate in town, city and county meetings, if only to just show up and sit there. Listen, then organize and determine who among you will be best suited to run for that local office, position or school board.

Our strategy is both short and long range, but it is “grass-roots” from the ground up. As the old saying goes: “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” You get my drift. So, people, let’s get busy!

All power belongs in the hands of the people.

