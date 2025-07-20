City proclamation surprise at retirement Published 12:05 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Families First Executive Director Jeannie Sherrill just wanted to cut the cake and say “thank you.”

Instead, she had to wait until several recognitions were presented.

Sherrill is retiring after 16 years leading Families First. Her retirement party was highlighted by receiving a proclamation from Salisbury Mayor, Tamera Sheffield. The proclamation outlined the milestones met during her tenure. Sheffield’s recognition ended with proclaiming July 16, 2025, as Jeannie Sherrill Day.

Local artist, Elijah Belton, presented Sherrill with two large paintings illustrating many of Sherrill’s accomplishments. Belton is also an active Families First Board member.

“These paintings were a labor of love and appreciation for Ms. Jeannie,” Belton said. “I love her work.”

The retirement event was held at the Country Club of Salisbury and sponsored by Families First Board members.

Several presenters shared their appreciation for Sherrill’s leadership, friendship and passion. She was recognized for superior grant writing, a keen eye for talent and compassion for clients and employees.

“Our name is Families First and we are a Family first and foremost,” she shared.

Sherrill will hand over the non-profit’s reins to Grace Knight. After a detailed search, the board selected Knight for her local experience in leading a non-profit organization.

“I have big shoes to fill and know Jeannie will always be here, if needed,” Knight said. “It’ a true honor to continue this meaningful mission.”

Families First manages programs focused on helping new parents focus on quality outcomes. Programs include: Second Step, Teen Parenting, Strengthening Families and more. Over the last 16 years, more than 30,000 youth and children have been involved with these programs.

The proclamation was presented to Sherrill by Chair Greg Alcorn and Treasurer Joyce Goodwin.