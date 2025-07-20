Brad Rhodes: Avoiding probate and estate planning mistake Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

By Brad Rhodes

Navigating health care and long-term care costs is one of the most critical components of retirement planning, yet it’s often the most underestimated. Many retirees believe that Medicare will cover all their medical expenses, only to discover that this coverage is far from comprehensive. From premiums and copays to prescriptions and long-term care, the costs can quickly add up — posing a serious threat to even the most carefully planned retirement budget.

Health care costs alone can be staggering. According to recent estimates, a healthy 65-year-old couple retiring today can expect to spend over $300,000 on health care throughout retirement, not including long-term care. Medicare, while an important piece of the puzzle, comes with its own set of expenses — Part B premiums, Part D drug coverage, Medigap or Medicare Advantage plans, and out-of-pocket costs for non- covered services such as dental, vision and hearing. All of this must be factored into a retiree’s income plan, or it could eat into their lifestyle expenses or force asset liquidation.

Even more daunting is the cost of long-term care. Whether due to aging, illness or injury, many retirees will need some form of extended care — assisted living, in-home care or nursing home services. Unfortunately, Medicare provides very limited coverage for long-term custodial care. Medicaid does cover it, but only after a person has spent down most of their assets, leaving little to pass on to loved ones. Without proper planning, families are often left scrambling in a crisis, draining savings to pay for care or struggling to qualify for assistance.

That’s why including health and long-term care planning in a retirement strategy is essential. Options such as long-term care insurance, hybrid policies that combine life insurance or annuities with care benefits or even Medicaid-friendly planning tools like irrevocable trusts can all help shield assets and provide peace of mind. Planning early is key — these strategies become more limited or expensive with age or declining health.

Additionally, building a reserve fund for unexpected medical costs, and coordinating with financial and legal professionals to structure income and assets appropriately, can go a long way toward reducing stress and protecting your legacy.

Health care and long-term care are not just medical issues — they’re financial ones. The earlier you address them, the better prepared you’ll be to face the realities of aging without jeopardizing your financial independence or placing an unexpected burden on your family.

Brad Rhodes, a native North Carolinian, is a member of Syndicated Columnists, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management.