Annual car show to feature wide variety of events Published 12:06 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Karen Kistler

SALISBURY — Car enthusiasts, this day’s for you as cars, family fun and food are all part of the Vette Set and Old Chevy Car Club’s annual car show.

The show, noted one club member, has taken place for at least 20 years.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Royal Giants Park, 200 Robinson Road, Salisbury and will offer a variety of fun activities throughout the day.

Those wishing to display their cars at the show may still do so by registering them on the day of the event.

Nurses will be onsite providing free blood pressure checks and health care services as needed.

Food will be available for purchase as the club will have hot dogs, hamburgers and fish.

Other events taking place on that day will also include a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, a variety of talent, merchandise vendors including Blissful Bites and Sips and several others, along with information booths.

Those wishing to participate as a vendor may do so by contacting either Maurice Dunlap at 336-468-0775 or Charlie Morgan at 704-213-8484. There is a $50 vendor fee. Vendors wanting to be a part of the day should register by Aug. 5.

Have a talent and like to sing, dance or play an instrument? Those who are interested in sharing their talent during the event, may sign up by calling Sherry Hawthorne at 704-267-1023.

In the event of rain, the show will be held on Aug. 16.