A milestone for early childhood education: Smart Start Rowan finds a new home at the HUB Published 12:07 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more A child enjoys his time at Smart Start Rowan. - Jon Lakey 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Smart Start Rowan Outreach and Development Director Denise Heinke engages with children and her organization's facility. - Jon Lakey

SALISBURY — In a step forward for children and families across Rowan County, Smart Start Rowan has announced its future relocation to The Hub in Downtown Salisbury, a vibrant community-focused space where collaboration fuels progress.

As a local affiliate of the North Carolina Partnership for Children, Smart Start Rowan has long been a cornerstone in early childhood development, offering programs, resources, and support to families, educators and child care providers. The move to The Hub represents a strategic leap, bringing services closer to the community in a space designed for accessibility, innovation and teamwork.

“Joining The Hub is a significant milestone,” said Amy Brown, executive director of Smart Start Rowan. “We will be surrounded by fellow nonprofits who share our passion for building strong foundations for children and families. It’s more than a new address, it’s a launchpad for new possibilities.”

By joining The Hub, Smart Start Rowan, along with all nonprofit tenants, will benefit from reduced overhead costs and meaningful cost savings through shared resources, collaborative services and a collective infrastructure designed to maximize each organization’s impact.

“United Way of Rowan County is setting the stage for a new era, starting strong with Smart Start Rowan as the powerhouse anchor tenant. Their expertise in early childhood development adds tremendous value to our collective vision of a healthier, more equitable Rowan County,” said Audrey Eudy, philanthropy director of Rowan County United Way.

The moment also reflects Smart Start Rowan’s continued growth, revolving with the needs of Rowan County’s youngest citizens while staying firmly rooted in the values set by the N.C. Partnership for Children.

Denise Heinke, director of outreach and development for Smart Start Rowan added, “Our agency will continue to lead the way to building connections and added resources for community involvement, commitment and transformation for generations to come.”

Once all renovations are complete in the former Oestricher Building on Main Street, the plan is for Smart Start Rowan to be fully operational inside The Hub (fall/winter 2026), offering services, training, classes and programs in an environment that fosters unity, visibility and stronger ties to those it serves.

For more information about Smart Start Rowan, go to https://rowan-smartstart.org.