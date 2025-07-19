Project LIGHT names new executive director; initiatives planned and fundraiser scheduled Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

SALISBURY — Shari Evans has taken the helm as the new executive director of Salisbury’s Project LIGHT and shared what an honor it is to have that opportunity.

Originally from Michigan, Evans has been in Salisbury for 10 years and began this new role June 1 following several leadership positions.

While in Michigan, she served as director of a program called Willing to Wait, where she provided students with tools they needed to not end up at a pregnancy resource center, she said.

She moved to Salisbury, she noted, to assume the role as executive director of Life Choices Rowan, the local pregnancy resource center, where she served for approximately seven years. While in that role, Evans also completed her masters degree in nonprofit leadership.

Having a love of working with youth, something she did while at Willing to Wait, Evans said she wanted to get back into that area and accepted a position at North Hills Christian School where she was the spiritual life director and guidance counselor. She said, “I think it was really good for my heart because it kind of reminded me of my ‘why’, why nonprofit is so important.”

And that “why,” she said, is because it’s the support network for those who are vulnerable in the community.

“Nonprofit is unique in that it offers a place for people to pursue their passions and to make meaningful contributions to their community,” said Evans.

Therefore, not exactly knowing what she was going to do, she sensed that it was time to make a change and after seeing that Project Light was looking for an assistant director, she decided to take that step and reached out to them.

Having already met Dr. Jim Duncan, founder, and his wife, Dr. Linda Duncan, through Life Choices Rowan, she talked with them and was told they actually needed an executive director and asked if she would consider this position.

“I prayed about it and felt like this was the next step,” said Evans. “I can see it’s a perfect fit for me. I loved my time with the students, but I also know that I’ve been equipped to help organizations grow so they can make an even greater impact.”

She said while doing her graduate work, she received training that has been helpful in developing some systems and a strategic plan that will help them grow in capacity and impact.

In the past several weeks, Evans said they had been working on a strategic plan with three primary initiatives being student-based, community-based and faith-based.

The student or school-based initiative, she said, would involve “getting in front of young people and building protective factors through education and awareness and so going to our public schools, going to our youth groups, going to our youth organizations, raising awareness, educating on the risk, the digital dangers that are out there.”

It’s the vulnerable that are manipulated, said Evans, and therefore this initiative works to build those protective factors noting that a strong, confident young person will not be controlled by a predator.

Another part of this initiative, which Evans said she is excited about, is going into Salisbury Academy’s Upper School and doing some training as well as speaking with the ninth grade civics class about developing strategic plans for an organization. There is also a possibility of providing some students with the opportunity of attending the Project LIGHT board meetings and “be able to get their input because they’re the ones uniquely affected.”

This student-based program will be called IGNITE, she said, which stands for Inspire Growth, Navigate Identity and Teach Empowerment.

The community engagement is the second initiative, one that they have been doing well, she said, and includes going into the community and educating them.

Several weeks ago, Evans said they went into the truck driving schools in Statesville and Caldwell County and gave a presentation on human trafficking “because they’re the eyes of the road” and could possibly see this happening when they are at restaurants and other stops as they travel.

So these presentations, she added, can help make them more aware and learn what they are looking for.

The third is the faith-based initiative that engages the faith community, which she said is important because “it’s not just the physical impact, but it’s also the emotional and the spiritual impact” and helping those who are rescued to find a place where they can belong and connect with a community that will support them.

In addition to building up organizational structure, Evans said responsibilities would include raising funds, and on Aug. 22 from 6-8 p.m. they have will their second annual fundraiser “Tropical Night and Project LIGHT.

The event will be at The Garrison Venue, 1138 Providence Church Road, Salisbury and will feature a luau-themed dinner as Evans said Jason Smith, owner of the Hot Dog Shack, who also does catering, will fix a pig and serve some pulled pork.

They would be rolling out their strategic plan, and a human trafficking survivor will share her story.

“Her story has a wonderful ending, and we want them all to have a wonderful ending,” she added.

Cost for the event is $75 per person or $550 for a table of eight. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For information contact Project LIGHT at 704-223-6143.

Evans noted that other executive director duties include working to get new partners to join in, making sure they are executing their plans, helping onboard and equip their board of directors and doing communication and marketing.

“I view my role as being one that helps to build this structure and put the things in place to support that,” she said, noting that establishing a healthy organization to make it more impactful is her passion.

In speaking of Project LIGHT and having a new executive director on board, Jim Duncan said that “it has been a very busy four plus years for Project LIGHT (Let’s Interrupt Growing Human Trafficking) Rowan to reach this point and continue forward with our new Executive Director Shari Evans.”

He noted that he has known her for almost 10 years, having met her during her time at Life Choices Rowan.

“Shari understands the nonprofit environment, and she has a great personality and work ethic,” adding that she shares the burden of the organization to “stop sex and labor trafficking in our area and beyond. Shari has already implemented some updates on our office policies and social media and has developed a three-year strategic plan to present to our excellent board of directors. We are pleased to have Shari on board.”

Duncan also extended a very special thank you to their supporters who help in this battle against human trafficking.

In addition to Evans, Lathonia Williams is also on staff at Project LIGHT, and they have a 12-member board of directors plus volunteers who are a part of the community engagement, who are trained to go out into their particular spheres of influence, said Evans.

Noting that North Carolina ranks in the top 10 of states for human trafficking, Evans said that “education is the best way to shine a light into the darkness. It’s happening all around us. We just don’t have eyes to see it because we just don’t know what we’re looking for” adding that she is excited to “see the impact that is yet to come as we continue to grow as an organization.”