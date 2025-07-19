Local toddler dies after something goes wrong during dental procedure in Greensboro Published 12:06 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

GREENSBORO — Thursday afternoon, July 17, two-year-old Er’Mias Mitchell’s parents took their toddler to the ValleyGate Dental Surgery Center in Greensboro for a dental procedure. He should have come home afterward.

Instead, he was taken from the dental office by ambulance, without his parents, to a local hospital and on arrival, declared deceased, and now his family is looking for answers.

Er’Mias turned two in April, and his maternal grandmother, Kyra Smith, said that he was the miracle baby her daughter never expected.

“Er’Mias was a blessing to our family,” said Smith. “My daughter was told she couldn’t conceive, and I manifested my grandbaby, and God blessed us with him.”

But the blessing was not allowed to remain. Something apparently went very wrong during the procedure, and Er’Mias was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital at about 7:16 a.m. because he was not breathing.

Both of Er’Mias’ parents, David Mitchell and Sharde Sherrill, of Salisbury, were with him at the time of the visit, and Mitchell had taken a video of his son and Er’Mias’ mother before he went back to be treated. Mitchell said his son was happy and healthy, with no indication of any health issues or concerns.

Mitchell said while Er’Mias was being treated, he saw the ambulance come in, and it was only then that the family was advised there had been an issue.

The child was taken to the hospital without either parent, and seemingly before they even knew there was a problem. The procedure did involve anesthesia, Smith said, but there have been some conflicting accounts of exactly what went wrong. The family was told that Er’Mias’ lung collapsed while he was in the ambulance, but they are not clear on what emergency prompted the ambulance call to start with, and they believe something had happened before the child was removed from the facility. But they never got to see him, were never called to the back and not advised of an unfolding emergency, said Smith.

“The parents were never notified that the child was having any sort of complications,” said Smith.

She went on to say that at Christmas before her daughter had conceived Er’Mias, she gave the couple baby gifts.

“They looked at me like ‘what are you doing?'” she said, “but then she got pregnant, and he was absolutely spoiled. I have toys all over my house. You know, the things that you complain about when they are here because you think they will always be here? I would give anything to have him here making a mess of my house right now. He was supposed to come home, to eat with us, to make us laugh. He had a life to live, and now he doesn’t, and it doesn’t make sense.”

She said she and her family members are speaking out because they want an explanation and they do not want any other family to have to deal with anything like this.

“David and us want to spare another family from a child dying,” said Smith.

A candlelight vigil at the family’s Salisbury home was planned for Friday night, and Smith collected dinosaurs for her grandson, and had asked for no balloons, just candles, dinosaurs and prayers.

Smith said her grandson “had a lot of personality, would light up a room, and was so joyful. I don’t want his death to be in vain. I want them to say his name. Er’Mias Lewis Mitchell.”

The Greensboro Police Department said because the investigation is open they would not be able to comment, and a call to ValleyGate was not returned as of press time. In a statement to other media, ValleyGate did say “We are actively reviewing yesterday’s circumstances in collaboration with all relevant agencies.” A spokesperson added that updates would be provided when appropriate and with respect to the patient’s privacy.

Constance McCrae has started a GoFundMe to help support the family in their search for answers and to help lay Er’Mias to rest.

“This fundraiser is being set up to support Er’Mias’s grieving family during this unimaginable time. His father is an active-duty military service member who has devoted his life to protecting others. Sharde was full-time stay-at-home mother. Now, we are asking for your help to support them. The funds raised will go directly toward covering Er’Mias’s funeral and burial expenses, as well as legal and attorney fees as the family seeks answers and accountability surrounding this tragic incident,” wrote McCrae. To contribute or to see updates on the situation, go to “Help Lay Er’Mias to Rest” on the GoFundMe site.

As updates are available and answers provided, this story will be updated.