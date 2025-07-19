Laura Allen: Rowan County 4-H’ers Excel in National 4-H Shooting Sports Competition Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

4-H provides many opportunities for youth to explore their interests and develop new skills and one example of this in Rowan County is the 4-H Shooting Sports program. This component of 4-H teaches young people the proper safety, skill and discipline required to handle and shoot various types of firearms. Both youth and their adult leaders dedicate many hours to training and practice, building not only marksmanship but also responsibility and focus.

Over the past eight months, two Rowan County 4-H’ers who earned spots on the North Carolina 4-H Shooting Sports Team have trained tirelessly in their respective disciplines. From June 25-27, they proudly represented North Carolina at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships held in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Callie Yates, a member of the Lead Drivers 4-H Club, was part of the North Carolina 4-H Small Bore Pistol Team, which had an exceptional performance. The team earned first place in the nation, winning top honors in all three shooting disciplines: Slow fire, silhouettes and camp Perry (rapid fire). Individually, Yates finished third overall in the nation for small bore pistol, out of 64 competitors. Her individual placings were:

• Second place: Slow fire

• Ninth place: Silhouettes

• Fourth place: Camp Perry

Mason Gabosch, a member of the Hot Shots 4-H Club, also competed nationally as part of the North Carolina 4-H Small Bore Rifle Team. Gabosch performed strongly across the multiple day event. His individual placings were:

11th place: Silhouettes

16th Individual: CMP

37th Individual: 3P (Three Position)

Overall: 33rd Individual out of 90 competitors, Team 8th out of 25

Both Yates and Gabosch’s achievements demonstrate the impact of 4-H programs in helping youth develop leadership, confidence and technical skills. Their success is also a reflection of the strength and dedication of their 4-H clubs, families and the adult volunteers who support them.

Congratulations to these outstanding youth for their accomplishments and to the Lead Drivers and Hot Shots 4-H Clubs for continuing to make a difference in the lives of young people within the Rowan County 4-H program.

If you have questions about these or any other 4-H opportunities or are interested in having your child participate in these 4-H events next year, please contact Laura Allen, Rowan County 4-H Agent, at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970.

