Incidents and felony arrests — July 19 Published 12:05 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of property damage due to vandalism on Western Acres Drive, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. July 15 and 7 a.m. July 16.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Big Cedar Drive, Mooresville was reported at 10:26 a.m. July 16.

• Guillermo Trujillo-Garcia, 37, was charged July 16 with felony larceny.

• Brittany Victoria Howard, 34, was charged July 16 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Salisbury Police reports

• Property damage from a hit and run on Mahaley Avenue reportedly occurred about 12:35 p.m. July 17.

• Larceny from a business on Faith Road reportedly occurred between 3:45 p.m. July 10 and 3:04 p.m. July 17. Total estimated loss was $529.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Faith Road reportedly occurred between 1:20 and 3:50 p.m. July 17.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on South Arlington Street was reported at 3:45 p.m. Total estimated loss was $1,200.