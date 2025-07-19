Gotta’ Run: Next Generation Track Club in Texas for Junior Olympics Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Alaiya Neri-Givens is a 9-year-old sprinter for the Next Generation Defenders Track Club. She was one of about 35 runners and coaches working hard on Monday afternoon at the Salisbury High School track. When practice started at 5:30 p.m., the air temperature was 92 degrees.

Alaiya said, “When I was a kid, I went out and ran around the house a lot on my own. And now I can beat most of the boys!” Alaiya loves math in school, but her dream is to be a track star. The next step for Alaiya and these coaches and kids is the National Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, which is near Houston. She is one of about 70 kids who began practicing and competing in March, and the remaining 40 kids placed well enough in regionals to reach the national competition. Alaiya’s best 100-meter time is 14.08 seconds and she’s shooting for 13 seconds next week.

Lennox Crutchfield, another 9-year-old, is about to enter fifth grade. He competes in the long jump, the 100 and 200 meters. He said, “This is my only sport so far, and I want to keep getting better at whatever event I am best at.”

Head coach for the track club is Shimiah Brooks who was born in Salisbury, then began running AAU track in 2006 at 12 years old. Brooks said, “Track gave me purpose, identity and discipline. I fell in love with the triple jump, then expanded into hurdles and sprints.” She was a three-time North Carolina State Champion.

At Clemson University, Brooks was a two-time ACC champion, then later earned two Sun Belt Conference titles at Arkansas State University. Her top collegiate efforts were 13.43 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 6.29 meters in the long jump.

Brooks said,” Now, I use everything I learned as an athlete to shape and lead the next generation of competitors. When I am not coaching, I’m teaching. I love equipping students with practical skills in entrepreneurship, finance and leadership that will carry them far beyond the classroom. When the opportunity came to launch a competitive AAU track in our hometown, I knew that I had to be part of it!”

The Next Generation club had a first-time indoor track team earlier this year that took 16 athletes to AAU Indoor Nationals. Jordan Waller became the program’s first national champion and set a national meet record in the process. Jordan Waller runs track already for Salisbury High School. He said, “In the seventh grade at Knox, I thought I was a sprinter, but I fell in love with the 400 meters which is much more mental. I had to decide what I really wanted and now I am very goal oriented.” Waller’s best 400-meter time is 46.08 seconds, and he led most of the track workouts on Monday afternoon.

Many of the athletes already compete in various sports for Salisbury High School or will in the future. The track club uses the SHS and Catawba College facilities. The outdoor season typically runs from March through early August, depending on how far the athletes advance in the championship series.

The AAU Junior Olympic Games take place from July 27 through Aug. 2, which includes seven full days of elite competition. The team will be traveling from Salisbury in 15-passenger vans to create a shared experience that builds team unity. They will be staying in Airbnbs near the competition venue to keep the environment comfortable, family-style and focused.

Brooks said, “This will be a life-changing experience for our athletes. For many of them, it will be their first time traveling out of state and competing on a national stage. Being able to travel all the way to Houston, Texas, to represent Salisbury and the state of North Carolina is something they will never forget. They will be surrounded by the top youth athletes from across the country, which will push them to believe in themselves and raise their level of competition.”

Additional coaches are Nick Summers, Brandon Broadway, Preston Ellis, Harold Reid, Shintara Crutchfield, Duwan Robertson, Justin Lewis and Allen Hines. Coaches are committed to making sure that every athlete gets the attention, development and discipline they need to succeed. Brooks added, “Each coach brings unique strengths to the table. Together, we are not just building athletes. We are building character, confidence and community. We are taking over 40 athletes, along with 8 to 10 coaches and assistants, and several parents will be traveling as well to help with supervision, meals and support.”

Each athlete’s total cost is around $600 to $750. This includes transportation, lodging, meals, registration and uniforms. Many parents are traveling alongside their kids to Houston, to support and be fully present for what will be one of the most meaningful moments in their child’s athletic journey. Families cover a portion of the cost. Brooks said, “I always remind our parents this this not just a payment, but an investment in their child’s dream and future. We work hard to ease the financial burden through fundraisers, raffles, a car wash and generous community donations. The club is grateful for every contribution that helps these kids get to the starting line.”

A benefit car wash is scheduled at Immunotek at 640 Jake Alexander West in Salisbury on July 19 from noon-4 p.m. Car wash donations are $10 and trucks are $20.

Romar Morris, co-founder and program director of Next Generation, said, “Our goal is to invest in the next generation. I believe that Rowan County has some of the best athletes in the state. The community of the team opens them up and we see parents and kids buying into our program. We want to plant seeds and provide the same opportunities that coaches gave me to create the cycle. We offer a year-round program that includes football and cheerleading, and competing in track makes these kids better in other sports. Look for more to come!”

The next event for the local running community is the Prediction 5K on Aug. 23 at City Park. Look for this and other activities at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.