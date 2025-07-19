Good medicine: Inaugural Greenhouse Sessions good for the soul Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Charly Lowry performs the hand drum during the inaugural Greenhouse Sessions concert event on the Happy Roots farm in Salisbury last weekend. - Chandler Inions 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Charly Lowry purchased a bus that was retro-fitted to serve as a tiny home and will be living in it when she officially moves to Nashville next month. - Submitted

SALISBURY — Charly Lowry is on her way to making a name for herself in the music industry but the Robeson County native’s journey had a layover in Salisbury last weekend.

The show was held on the Happy Roots Farm on Friday night during a newly minted musical series called the Greenhouse Sessions.

Set against the backdrop of Happy Roots farm, the session brought artist and audience together on an unseasonably cool summer night.

“It seemed like everyone was on one accord for what we were there for,” Lowry said. “It was a lighthearted experience, easy going, just kind of not so radical, but it was very grassroots. I am a huge advocate for that.”

There were a couple dozen people in attendance to celebrate and support Lowry as she prepares to finalize her move to the music capital of the world.

“I made the decision this time last year to set my mind and figure out a way to do (move to Nashville),” Lowry said. “I did not have a solid plan but I knew I had networks. I did not have anything holding me back, or keeping me from not doing it, and I’ve always wanted to live in a city that is known for music.”

With the ultimate personal goal of winning a Grammy award someday, Lowry seems poised on the precipice, whether it is as a performer or producer.

“For years, (my goal) was as a lead singer, and I still see that,” Lowry said. “I can still see that in some category, but I just love music period, so even if it is contributing to another project for another artist, producing, writing or whatever, that is a goal of mine.”

Happy Roots Founder and Director Ashley Honbarrier connected with Lowry after learning she was looking for a little extra work before heading out to Tennessee. That conversation set in motion events that would lead to the creation of the Greenhouse Sessions.

“What began as plans for some light farm and garden work quickly turned into something much more meaningful,” Honbarrier said in a Facebook post. “I’d been trying to book this legendary artist, one of my favorite voices and humans, for the past several years.

“I’ve been a fan of Charly and her band Dark Water Rising for over a decade. We’ve worked together on a few shows in the past, including Earth Day Jam 2015.”

That was the year that Honbarrier kick-started her sustainable farming nonprofit.

“I’d hoped to bring her back ever since, but life had other plans,” Honbarrier said. “She’d undergone two kidney transplants and just spent the past couple of years touring with Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. So when the stars aligned and she happened to be passing through town, I saw the perfect opportunity for us to support one another.”

Lowry’s Greenhouse Sessions came on the heels of another N.C. show.

“I had a show at the Earl Scruggs Center the night before the performance at Ashley’s,” Lowry said.

Lowry’s move to Nashville has been in the works for about a year.

“I had a fundraiser last September with a close group of older friends who had connections in Fayetteville,” Lowry said. “We pulled together a house concert/fundraiser, and it was titled ‘Nashville Bound.’

“I told them the story and my plan, and we raised some money that night. We held that fundraiser last September, and then I took that money and started getting rental cars and airBnBs in Nashville, driving around trying to figure out the lay of the land and whether I wanted to rent a house or an apartment.”

As it turns out, fate had other plans.

“I happened to be scrolling on Facebook back in January and got on Marketplace,” Lowry said. “I found a 40-foot school bus that had been converted into a tiny home.”

Lowry plans to live in the bus on a husband and wife’s property in Gallatin.

With those plans figured out, Lowry returned to N.C. for a Lumbee homecoming event and to play a few gigs. The Greenhouse Sessions fit into that schedule perfectly. While she plays a variety of music, her Indigenous ancestry surfaced during her performance in Salisbury, when she pulled out and played a tribal drum.

“I don’t really play the hand drum during cover shows,” Lowry said. “But I usually bring it out during my personal shows. Aside from it being good medicine, it is a good way to educate people, to take up space, and to be there and be present as an indigenous woman.”

The intersection of those identities inspires Lowry in her musical pursuits, but that’s not the only thing pushing her to succeed.

“The big driving force behind that is to show our people that we can do it,” Lowry said. Asked about her people, Lowry said that it can mean a lot of things.

“I am talking about Natives and also talking about where we are from these small towns that no one has ever heard of,” Lowry said. “I want to inspire other people who may not be in an ideal location, that they can do it too. It crosses racial, cultural and socioeconomic lines. That is a part of my mission.”

When Lowry gets to Nashville next month, she already has her first gig booked at the Noelle Hotel. She is slated to play a yacht rock set list, so she plans to learn some new songs between now and then.

As for Honbarrier and the Greenhouse Sessions, expect more to come. You can follow Lowry and Happy Roots on Facebook to stay abreast of their journeys as each continues to grow.